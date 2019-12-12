This year is almost coming to an end which means, it's time for Google's year-end report that give us a list of personalities, movies and songs that were the most searched for this year.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar topped the list of the most searched personalities, coming in second place, owing to her ill health that did rounds last month.

Vicky Kaushal held the 5th position and Tara Sutaria grabbed the 8th spot on the list of the most searched celebrities. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and singer Ranu Mondal were also mentioned on the list, they grabbed the 3rd and 7th position respectively.



However, the number 1 spot was held by IAF pilot Abhinandan Vardhman, who was captured by the Pakistani forces.

Anand Kumar, the Patna-based mathematician, on whom Super 30 is based grabbed the fourth position. Actor Siddharth Shukla and Koena Mitra held the 9th and the 10th spot respectively as their created quite a stir after participating in Bigg Boss Season 13 this year.

What do you think about the list?