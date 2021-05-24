An IAS officer from Chhattisgarh was caught on camera slapping a man who was trying to go to a medical store to buy medicines during the lockdown in the city.

The man had a piece of paper in his hand and was trying to explain to the officer why he was out during lockdown hours but the officer wasn't convinced.

Allegedly, the IAS officer also threw the man's phone on the road and told his colleagues to beat the man up for violating lockdown rules. These were his exact words: 'Maaro isse.'

After the video went viral on the internet, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel ordered the immediate removal of Surajgarh District Collector for his misconduct.

In a series of tweets, the CM also condemned the act and said such behaviour will not be tolerated.

किसी भी अधिकारी का शासकीय जीवन में इस तरह का आचरण स्वीकार्य नहीं है।



इस घटना से क्षुब्ध हूँ। मैं नवयुवक व उनके परिजनों से खेद व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 23, 2021

An FIR was also registered against the collector. Later, he apologised for his actions. He said:

A video is viral on social media in which I am shown slapping a man who was out during lockdown. I sincerely apologise. I never had any intention to disrespect or belittle the person in the video.

Ranbir Sharma has now been transferred to the Mantralaya (secretariat) in Nava Raipur. He has been replaced by the CEO of Raipur Zila Panchayat, Gaurav Kumar Singh.