Everyone is going through tough times right now. And even as we sit comfortably in our homes during lockdown, there are people working so that we can stay safe.

Call it their dedication to duty or service to humanity, they are leaving no stone unturned to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Like this IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh who decided to forego her 6-month maternity leave and returned to work within 22 days of giving birth.

Young #IAS Officers leading #fightagainstcorona.

GVMC Visakhapatnam Commissioner, Ms Gummalla Srijana @GummallaSrijana

joined back on duty with one month old baby without maternity leave to serve the City.#CoronaWarriorshttps://t.co/DyP3s0uU2z pic.twitter.com/2HlpvZU9pC — IAS Association (@IASassociation) April 11, 2020

As per reports, Srijana Gummalla, a 2013-batch IAS officer, who is currently serving as Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation in Andhra Pradesh, gave birth earlier this year.

She refused to take her maternity leave and instead decided to join duty keeping in mind the nature of the situation right now.

An extraordinary feather of @IASassociation. 2013 batch IAS Mrs @GummallaSrijana Commissioner @GVMC_OFFICIAL refused to take 06 months maternal leave and joined back her office with one month old baby in lap. Truly inspiring to all #CoronaWarriors #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/mzbPsUyTco — Chiguru Prashanth Kumar (@prashantchiguru) April 11, 2020

Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said that she is lucky to have a supporting husband and mother.

My role is just a small part in this humongous effort, rather modestly. My whole family gave me the strength to work towards this commitment.

People are praising the officer's dedication to duty and saluting her on social media.

Hats off to you madam, u r the real soldier of our nation — Shailaja Reddy (@ShailajaReddi) April 11, 2020

Elite ideal for women empowerment 🙏... माँ आपको सलाम — a nominated person (@9864ae2319514ab) April 11, 2020

Great respect for her, kindly direct the administration to take special care of her and the baby. — Shobhit Chauhan (@chauhanshobhit_) April 11, 2020

Truly Inspiring. Nation First.

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Pradyumna Padwal (@PadwalPradyumna) April 11, 2020

Not all heroes wear capes, some just put duty before everything else. She is indeed a superwoman.