Having a college education has for years has been thought to be the obvious path to economic and social empowerment. But with the widening gap between skill and education, the question on the relevance of getting a degree is being asked often.

Recently, an IAS officer started a debate on Twitter with his tweet talking about the relevance of a college degree.

Your degree is just a piece of paper.



Your education is seen in your behaviour, along with your struggles and experiences. — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) June 29, 2021

While some people agreed to what he said...

Literally it is and what you say underlines how efforts post formal educations matters for your career and life. But during pandemic we have seen the effectiveness of class room teaching vs from home. Moulding of a student in schools and colleges plays quite a good role in life. https://t.co/3jZ7PHG0cr — RNS (@RNS07904228) July 3, 2021

Can't agree more, degree can fetch us jobs we desire for, but education and experience lets us stay there. https://t.co/YwhPdVGgxg — Deepa Nagarajan (@deepa_renad4) July 2, 2021

Sir, Degree is important, however along with it one also needs to mould one's thought process, and get their acts right, or else as you rightly said the degree becomes just a piece of paper 🙏 https://t.co/v4PqZYLPYj — Manoj Singh (@ManojSi10738995) July 1, 2021

... others criticised him for sharing 'gyaan' and fake optimism. It did not go down well with people that an IAS officer is preaching such stuff.

Stop publicity stunts. Focus on your work. In era when higher education enrollment is optimally low in our country. Such writings further demoralize the youth. Is my degree just a piece of paper ? @DrJitendraSingh @DoPTGoI @EduMinOfIndia https://t.co/0RCXTVnEET — Rajat sambyal (@insaaniyat1st) July 2, 2021

Did you try telling that to the UPSC Selection Board? https://t.co/hUvh9eB1yI — Champak Bhoomia (@CBhoomia) July 1, 2021

No!



Without a degree, you cannot even sit for the UPSC-IAS examination. Having a good degree from a good university already means you struggled, earned experience and thrived.



Stay away from #FakeOptimism be realistic https://t.co/eZY2nHesLY — DS Balaji (@balajidbv) July 1, 2021

Only those with degrees say this, those who do not have degrees, they still want to take degrees. 😄😄 https://t.co/xcBdxdeaWb — deepak~tiwaπi 🇮🇳 (@Calwaysbemine) June 30, 2021

I still need a degree and a job to say this wait till i get my first pay https://t.co/KiCICcfn0W — soorajmukhi (@devixun) June 29, 2021

Ye to bilkul IAS wala shabdon ka gyan hai sir....with no practical application of the same by the so called elite clan..

Ek aur sunaiye sir IAS wala

"preaching others" joke — fabulously flawed (@RandhawaNavi17) June 29, 2021

It's not just piece of paper, without this piece of paper you are not eligible to fill the form of many exams even the exam of UPSC (CSE).



I agree with your second part of the tweet sir.#Education #DoctorsDay #Conduct_Railway_Exam https://t.co/841ZPIdXD1 — Dilip Jhariya (@dilipjhariya_) July 1, 2021

What do you think about his tweet?