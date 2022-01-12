The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s (MIB) official Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday for a short while. And the hackers chose to rename the handle as 'Elon Musk' .

Besides some cryptic tweets, a few malicious links were also shared from the Twitter account. Later, the spam tweets, one of which said "great job", were deleted from the timeline.

However, the ministry was quick to put out a tweet indicating to Twitter users that the account has been restored.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user came in with tips to safeguard the account. On the other hand, a few on the micro-blogging site seemed immensely concerned.

A report by India Today suggests that the Twitter accounts of the Indian Council of World Affairs, Indian Medical Association and Mann Deshi Mahila Bank were hacked earlier this month. Back then, too, the handles were renamed as 'Elon Musk'.

Previously, on December 12, 2021, the personal Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also compromised. The hackers then posted a tweet promoting cryptocurrency from the handle. Shortly afterwards, the account was restored.