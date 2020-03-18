Coronavirus was declared a pandemic by WHO, which essentially means that the virus is literally spreading across the globe. And still, people are socializing instead of social distancing!

This is why, stand-up comic, lyricist, and writer, Varun Grover's rant appears as the perfect response for such people.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, he talked, or rather, ranted about why it is imperative to stay at home during this time.

He also called out that section of society that believes it is immune to the virus. And in his trademark, savage style, he reminded people the difference between a deadly virus and roadside eateries.

People were quick to respond to his rant, and most agreed with his point of view:

😂🤗😂 — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) March 17, 2020

Corona virus slogan:

Ghar pe raho, zinda raho — AntiFa (@unmaadi) March 17, 2020

Leo Wali line sahi Hai sache me cracked me up keep good care of your self as well — 👑Lady Jane 💋 (@Asimiswinnerfo1) March 18, 2020

You can watch the complete video here:

As always, our comics give better lessons than our leaders!