Coronavirus was declared a pandemic by WHO, which essentially means that the virus is literally spreading across the globe. And still, people are socializing instead of social distancing! 

This is why, stand-up comic, lyricist, and writer, Varun Grover's rant appears as the perfect response for such people. 

In a video uploaded on Instagram, he talked, or rather, ranted about why it is imperative to stay at home during this time. 

He also called out that section of society that believes it is immune to the virus. And in his trademark, savage style, he reminded people the difference between a deadly virus and roadside eateries. 

People were quick to respond to his rant, and most agreed with his point of view: 

You can watch the complete video here: 

As always, our comics give better lessons than our leaders!