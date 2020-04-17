In India it has been deemed absolutely essential for one to wear a mask when they go out. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA doesn't think it's necessary for you to wear masks unless if you have the symptoms.

Anyhow, it is safer if we do. Now, for some reason or other, most Indian men have facial hair. And that could be a problem, given it could very well compromise the safety of the mask you are wearing.

Basically, the CDC recommends that any facial hair that can fit entirely under a respirator should be fine.

So if your facial hair is long and covers enough of your face so that it pushes against the seal of the mask, then you have a problem.

So, in order to educate the masses about it, the CDC has released an infographic regarding what kind of beard would be safe within a mask.

As you can see, unless you've got very little facial hair, these masks aren't going to do much for you.

Funnily though, I didn't even know there were these many styles of beards by the way. Hell, I thought a few of them had even gone extinct and could only be seen in poorly made period dramas. Like Fu Manchu and the English? Why even?

BTW, this was published in 2017 and was not made as specific guidance for coronavirus. So...