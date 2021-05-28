Open book concepts for evaluating students have always been a controversial topic, despite proof that they can actually be quite helpful in gauging knowledge.
While the discussion on the same continues, IIT Goa has come up with an innovative way to test students, where they have been asked to not just answer but also make the questions themselves.
Woah! What an examination! You prepare questions for yourself and answer the same.— Rajan Karna (@RajanKarna) May 20, 2021
Gotta say IIT Goa has find out this unique way to evaluate student by themselves.
It's not gonna be easy when you are set free to choose questions to answer.
Gonna be the test of integrity too. pic.twitter.com/dwZxbKjPRQ
The idea here is to give students complete freedom to see what they do with it. That actually sounds quite smart, given the fact that out in the world, it is their understanding of concepts that will help them and not how much they remember.
The internet, though, has varied opinions on this. Check some of them out here.
That's one way to go about it.