Faiz Ahmed Faiz is one of the most legendary poets of our time. But the Pakistani poet's iconic poem Hum Dekhenge is now under the radar for apparently being 'Anti-Hindu'.

The poem that has become synonymous with protest anthems over decades is under investigation by a committee of Kanpur's Indian Institute Of Technology.

According to NDTV, the poem became an issue after some students at IIT-Kanpur held a solitary march for the counterparts at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia.

Speaking to reporters, IIT-Kanpur's Deputy Director Manindra Agrawal said that students were caught on camera reading the poem on the 17th of December.

Who knows Faiz Ahmad Faiz? The video suggests that the poem provokes anti-Hindu sentiments.

So after a teacher filed a complaint against the march, a probe committee was set up to investigate if the students had defied any prohibitory orders and if the poem in question is 'Anti-Hindu.'

Mind you, Faiz Ahmad Faiz had been jailed several times for his revolutionary writings and 'Hum Dekhenge' was written as a mark of protest against Zia-ul-Haq, who had declared himself the President of Pakistan after overthrowing Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Faiz was a communist and atheist and had been nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1963.