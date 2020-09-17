On Wednesday, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated in the parliament session that the government had no data about the number of fatalities that occurred in the medical fraternity, due to COVID-19. This included doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, and medical support staff.

According to Vardhan, the data was maintained at the state level and not at the Centre level. However, the IMA condemned his response, stating that it was an 'abandonment of national heroes'.

Doctors suffered four times mortality of ordinary citizens, and private practitioners suffered eight times mortality on the same scale. To feign that this information does not merit the attention of the nation is abominable

IMA also called it hypocritical to refer to healthcare staff as 'Corona Warrior's but desert them in times of need, sharing that 382 doctors had lost their lives to the pandemic, which was the highest across the globe.

Doctors and health care workers not only get infected in the line of their national duty but also bring home the infection to their families, including children. To treat these martyrs indifferently (from soldiers) is national sacrilege. To tell their (doctors) families and children to fend for themselves is an injustice of highest order.

The medical fraternity stepped up to give citizen's a fighting chance against a pandemic that has ravaged countries with far better healthcare infrastructure in India. The healthcare staff fought to save lives, despite a lack of proper equipment, long hours, and immense mental and physical strain.

Additionally, one of the purposes of the Aarogya Setu app was to collate data about Covid-19 in India. However now, the very warriors for whom, at the time of the first lockdown, PM Modi had asked the citizens to bang thalis and appreciate their hard work, appear to have been abandoned.

At least, that's certainly what the general population feels:

The doctors’ families should be compensated as soldiers’ are, &a national fund set up to help the families of all medical personnel who died fighting COVID&related issues.Use the money from the new Parliment building, Drop the Vanity Vista scheme, support medical workers instead https://t.co/kNt5Koihg6 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 17, 2020

Modi says no data on docs death.



382 Doctors Died Of Covid : Medical Body Says Centre "Abandoning" Heroes



Modi you can create a politician on next day but not a doctor who saves lives. #NationalUnemploymentDay — Dancing🍌Democray (@Dimocrazy) September 17, 2020

This is heartbreaking. Why can’t the doctors be given better PPE and facilities as they are demanding? Are their lives so cheap that to save a little money they will be made to use substandard equipment? These are our Covid Martyrs and their families must be given every benefit. — Karttik Chopra (@KarttikChopra) September 17, 2020

No Data on migrant workers, no data on doctors death, no data on economy, no data on unemployment. But they have all data to sell government companies #NationalUnemploymentDay #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगार_दिवस#Modipappuhai #मोदीपप्पूहै https://t.co/DRtibEEBbr — Dost Mohammad Khan (@surma_bhopali1) September 17, 2020

Weird that the government has fairly accurate data on deaths/ cases prevented due to lockdown, but no data on number of migrants or doctors who died due to Covid. https://t.co/VCu9MesynP — GigaBytes ♒ (@gee_bees) September 16, 2020

No data of migrant workers. No data of

healthcare staff who have been affected by and died of COVID.



That's why no Question Hour; because the Government has NO answers.https://t.co/2SpZWlSUKh — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) September 16, 2020

To all the doctors our there, this is what this brutal govt and its policies are playing with your lives!!! No data of dead healthcare workers due to corona. This means no data no money!!! Waah modi ji waah!@IndianMedicalAs @COVIDNewsByMIB @PMOIndia @narendramodi https://t.co/8PkRZOEfJE — बेरोजगार यशवंत लोहार (@Nishant89635838) September 16, 2020

Or uddr Dr. Harshvardhan kah rhe hn "No Data on Covid warriors death"

Kam se kam Doctors ki toh izzat rakh lo yaar !!! 🙏 https://t.co/EjFIFbn4Mw — ऋतिक 🇮🇳 (@offbeat_dr) September 17, 2020

Do they have any data apart from Kanganas details.. No migrant data no, doctors data.. Salary kis baat ki le rahe hai??Sarkaar chala rahe hai ya circus?? — shalini (@Dastaan1234567) September 16, 2020

Q: How many migrants died during Corona exodus

Govt: We do not have any data

Q: How many people lost jobs during Corona epidemic

Govt: We have no data

Q: How many doctors died during Corona epidemic

Govt: We have no data



Discussion in Parliament: Bollywood and Drug Mafia — Pankaj Kapoor (@Freak4Tech) September 17, 2020

Govt have no data on number of Migrant workers who died in locked down, also no data available on number of doctors/nurses died due to covid....also dont wanna talk about PM care fund expenditure.



"Hum k̶a̶a̶g̶a̶z̶ data nhi dikhayenge"#HappyBirthdayPMModiji — Atul Gaurav (@keep_it_sober) September 17, 2020

In other news, 382 front line doctors have died so far of Corona. But hey, let's keep it about movie stars. — HEMANT NARANG (@hemantsae) September 17, 2020

In the pandemic, healthcare staff is the army fighting a deadly, contagious virus. And our medical fraternity deserves better.