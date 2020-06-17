For every soldier who lays down his life on the border, there's a family awaiting his return with hope.

This hope and a lot of other things are shattered when they receive the news of his martyrdom.

This heartbreaking picture of Colonel Santosh Babu's 9-year-old daughter standing with folded hands in front of his photo puts this feeling into perspective.

Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, an Indian Army officer from Telangana was one among the 20 Indian soldiers martyred in a violent clash with China on Monday night in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

The picture of his daughter Abhigna is going viral on the internet, making netizens sad.

Meanwhile, the martyred soldier's mother said that she is proud of her son's supreme sacrifice.

 I am shocked. But I am also feeling proud for my son who laid down his life in service of the country.

Describing Santosh as a brilliant guy in studies and duties, his father said:

I never expected that he would desert us like this. But I am proud he gave up his life for the country.

No words can do justice to the spirits and courage of our soldiers sacrificing their lives for the nation. We salute these bravehearts and their families.