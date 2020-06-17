For every soldier who lays down his life on the border, there's a family awaiting his return with hope.

This hope and a lot of other things are shattered when they receive the news of his martyrdom.

This heartbreaking picture of Colonel Santosh Babu's 9-year-old daughter standing with folded hands in front of his photo puts this feeling into perspective.

Oh my God. Life would have come to a standstill in 20 homes tonight. Wives who will never see their husbands again. Children who will have to go through life without their father. Parents, siblings all with empty eyes looking at their doors. Heartbreaking reality in this pic. 💔 pic.twitter.com/VAYZSx5rqx — Navika Kumar (@navikakumar) June 16, 2020

Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, an Indian Army officer from Telangana was one among the 20 Indian soldiers martyred in a violent clash with China on Monday night in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

The picture of his daughter Abhigna is going viral on the internet, making netizens sad.

Oh God what kids of our Brave soilders sould be going through — कौन्तेय কৌন্তেয Kauntey (@kauntey_as) June 16, 2020

heart breaking 💔 — Farooq Qaiser 🇮🇳 (@TheFarooqQaiser) June 16, 2020

Please don’t show such pics...heart goes by seeing. But this is reality, she is not alone..whole country is there to take care of her like a father...😢🙏 — Gaurav 🇮🇳 (@GauravBajpai8) June 16, 2020

Really heart breaking. Little ones are the most sufferers. No words to explain the pain and sorrow. — Satish Kumar (@hlsatish130) June 17, 2020

Cant imagine the depth of sadness that will engulf these homes and their dear ones — gowri shankar (@gowrish20000255) June 16, 2020

I can not keep my tears seeing this photo — Bharatiya (@Gautam898583) June 16, 2020

This has smashed me 😔😔💔 https://t.co/CcqkwnjKal — Surbhi sharma (@surbhisharma002) June 16, 2020

Goosebumps — Padhiyar Ankur (@PadhiyarAnkur1) June 16, 2020

True Sir! That image has hit my core. Makes me feel so small, so insignificant. Feel like going there and giving that girl a hug - not to reduce her pain (I can’t!) but mine. — Amogh Chaphalkar (@chaphya) June 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the martyred soldier's mother said that she is proud of her son's supreme sacrifice.

I am shocked. But I am also feeling proud for my son who laid down his life in service of the country.

Feeling sad that I lost my only "Son" and at the same time feeling proud that my son sacrificed his life for the nation says Manjula mother of Col.Santosh Babu who was martyred by #ChineseArmyinLadakh #warherosantoshbabu pic.twitter.com/ZDADfEfkw6 — Prashanth (@prashantchiguru) June 16, 2020

Describing Santosh as a brilliant guy in studies and duties, his father said:

I never expected that he would desert us like this. But I am proud he gave up his life for the country.

No words can do justice to the spirits and courage of our soldiers sacrificing their lives for the nation. We salute these bravehearts and their families.