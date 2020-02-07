Residents of a four-storey building in Bengaluru were in for a shock on Wednesday, February 5 after their entire building started to tilt, causing panic and chaos.
Images of the 5-year-old building soon went viral on social media and people were comparing it to the Leaning Tower of Pisa.
Leaning building of Bengaluru: 31 flee as structure tilts https://t.co/NpmASVmPZ4 pic.twitter.com/10ic2r7h9j— Quickclarity (@quickclarity) February 6, 2020
Authorities suspected the illegal construction of a plot to be the reason behind the tilt in the residential building.
A 5 storey building TITLED in Hebbal area, Bengaluru today .— Subba Rao🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@yessirtns) February 5, 2020
Wonder how municipal corporation gives permission to such dangerous structures...
A wake up call for the authorities, before any TRAGEDY...
🙏🙏#DANGER20NE pic.twitter.com/yFQhxomAm8
And soon Twitter was buzzing about the incident.
BBMP gives permission to buildings, as per the weightage.!!!— SRKasi (@srkasi) February 5, 2020
Then they'll either collapse or tilt depending on weightage !
Simple
When a tilted building in Italy(pisa tower) is considered as wonder...we should send this building as a another wonder from India.😂— Shivakumar Patil (@sspatil05) February 7, 2020
Disgusting greed of realtors and real estate lobby putting in danger the lives of occupants by not adhering to construction quality standards and regulations.— RomeshNadir🇮🇳 (@RomeshNadir) February 6, 2020
This could be developed as a tourist spot....same as Pissa's leaning tower.— Sinhrann (@sinhrann) February 6, 2020
Very dangerous.....does that area of ground good for 4 floors? Guess its complete violation— Anky 🇮🇳 (@Ankineedu1A) February 5, 2020
First Register COMPLIANT AGAINST Builders in Consumers court. Write to CM AGAINST Corruption by MLA and councillors. Drag the chief Engineer and CHAIRMAN of Municipality corporation to court AGAINST Corruption and Bribes from Contractors. Don't vote for CHAIRPERSONs. Ask compens.— D.chatterjee (@Dchatte82713315) February 7, 2020
Later it was confirmed that the damage to the building's beam was caused by a JCB working on the illegal plot and that led to the building violently shaking and tilting leftwards.