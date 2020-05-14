The country-wide lockdown has given Indians many images that will haunt us till the end of our lives.

Group of migrants walking back home.

These two groups of migrant labour started from Hyderabad and almost reached nandigama by walk and their destination is west bengal...



Heart wrenching to see them in this scorching heat.:(:(



Migrant labour vishayam lo maatram our govts have failed miserably ane cheppukovali pic.twitter.com/wnnU1L4ZcD — Rajendra (@RajendraTalluri) May 11, 2020

Thousands of people waiting for a handful of buses.

This seems like a scene of partition where crowd of thousands gathered at one place to leave the city. No this pic was taken at Anand Vihar bus station. Workers, labour n employees leaving the city, following #CoronaLockdown

Alarming situation at Anand Vihar bus station in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/RZCjkc6UaL — Urooj Khan (@mynameisurooj) March 28, 2020

And now, this heartbreaking image of a child sleeping on a suitcase as his mother drags it forward.

Walking with a small group on Agra highway, the child must have gotten too tired to be able to take a single step and hence decided to rest his body on the suitcase.

Mother being a mother, decided not to disturb him.

On being asked why the group did not take the many buses started by the government, the exhausted woman decided to stay quiet.

In a heartbreaking video, a little boy is seen asleep on a suitcase as his migrant parents take a long journey home from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh#MigrantLabourers #CorornavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/FmEpzGNJQy — NDTV (@ndtv) May 14, 2020

while rich has aeroplane , middle class has trains the poor has roads



incredible india — J!T!N (@real_jitin) May 14, 2020

When our own people show such insensitivity towards their own people who work & build our buildings and roads & live in poor conditions. The problem is that our politicians always take these people for granted & only talk about them during elections.When they vote they fool them. — Shivam (@ShivamJ24) May 14, 2020

God save them 🙏🙏 — vijayeendratanaya (@vijayindrtanaya) May 14, 2020

They were travelling to Jhansi from Punjab, which is a distance of 800 kilometers.

The plight of migrant workers just doesn't seem to end. In fact, it is only getting worse with time, putting a lot of things into perspective - majorly, the general lack of EQ shown by the government and the glaring inequality in our society.