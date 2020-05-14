The country-wide lockdown has given Indians many images that will haunt us till the end of our lives.
Group of migrants walking back home.
These two groups of migrant labour started from Hyderabad and almost reached nandigama by walk and their destination is west bengal...— Rajendra (@RajendraTalluri) May 11, 2020
Heart wrenching to see them in this scorching heat.:(:(
Migrant labour vishayam lo maatram our govts have failed miserably ane cheppukovali pic.twitter.com/wnnU1L4ZcD
Thousands of people waiting for a handful of buses.
This seems like a scene of partition where crowd of thousands gathered at one place to leave the city. No this pic was taken at Anand Vihar bus station. Workers, labour n employees leaving the city, following #CoronaLockdown— Urooj Khan (@mynameisurooj) March 28, 2020
Alarming situation at Anand Vihar bus station in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/RZCjkc6UaL
And now, this heartbreaking image of a child sleeping on a suitcase as his mother drags it forward.
Walking with a small group on Agra highway, the child must have gotten too tired to be able to take a single step and hence decided to rest his body on the suitcase.
Mother being a mother, decided not to disturb him.
On being asked why the group did not take the many buses started by the government, the exhausted woman decided to stay quiet.
In a heartbreaking video, a little boy is seen asleep on a suitcase as his migrant parents take a long journey home from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh#MigrantLabourers #CorornavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/FmEpzGNJQy— NDTV (@ndtv) May 14, 2020
They were travelling to Jhansi from Punjab, which is a distance of 800 kilometers.