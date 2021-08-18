Afghanistan is currently experiencing one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our times, and the cameras, which are present all around humans, are covering every aspect of the tragedy. It is when you look at the photos and the videos, that you get a true understanding of what is happening in the neighbouring country and how the Talibanis are enjoying themselves after occupying Afghanistan.

Here are some unbelievable images from Afghanistan that have poured in since the last 7 days.

The Bokhdi Amusement Park was set on fire by Taliban insurgents in Begha, Sheberghan. The reason is that the statues/idols standing there are in Public access Idols are illegal in Islam, This is the logic of the Taliban's brutal emirate. The homeland is occupied.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/MBuYsQQbxk — Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) August 17, 2021

Finally ..Taliban occupied & settled in the Presidential Palace of Afghanistan 🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/6KsykYMa47 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) August 15, 2021

Herat city amusement park, Taliban having fun, pic.twitter.com/Z40QglcvIS — Najibullah Farhodi (@najibfarhodi1) August 13, 2021

🚨 | NEW: Taliban take control of a gym at the presidential palace pic.twitter.com/hJv5ZWMvw8 — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) August 17, 2021

Taliban enjoying the $400,000 Humvee we left them pic.twitter.com/OjjjEbbd4Q — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 17, 2021

This video, reportedly, is from inside of General Dostum's home, now captured by the Taliban. A reminder that oppressive & murderous as the Taliban undeniably are, many of the repressive & corrupt warlords we allied with in Afghanistan all these years have been pretty awful, too. https://t.co/HIaoXo6oSS — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 15, 2021

