Super Blood Moon lit up the Thelit up the night skies on Wednesday and millions of people across many countries got a chance to witness this incredible phenomenon. The moon was the closest to the Earth and this was the first lunar eclipse in two years.

Early risers all over the world caught a glimpse of the Super Flower Blood Moon on Wednesday.



When a full moon is at its closest point to Earth at the same time as a lunar eclipse, the moon looks blood red. pic.twitter.com/JIVUo8j6P3 — 9 & 10 News (@9and10News) May 27, 2021

Those living between Australia and the United States were able to see the bright red moon in the sky. The eclipse was visible in Western United States, Canada, Mexico, most of Central America and Ecuador, western Peru, southern Chile, New Zealand and Argentina.

During this event, the Moon passes 3,60,000 kilometres from Earth and it appears way larger and brighter. Check out these pictures shared by people on social media.

Today’s blood moon and the scope I used to shoot it! pic.twitter.com/SOr3qIN4eX — Bray Falls (@astrofalls) May 26, 2021

A friend of mine who works at the Goldendale Observatory took some fantastic photos of the bloodmoon. pic.twitter.com/wKu3MQXCfI — Tigerbot_Hesh (@TigerBotHesh45) May 26, 2021

super flower blood moon but make it in low quality pic.twitter.com/AgMJAo40WK — iz 🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@nizds_) May 26, 2021

Managed to see the SUPER BLOOD MOON 🌚 last night!!! 😁👍 pic.twitter.com/xvbPn5olUl — Jago Warner (@WarnerJago) May 27, 2021

Last nights moon was not only rare because it was a super flower blood moon, but also because of its positioning, right next to the core of the milky way. Here's an image I got of it! pic.twitter.com/kmGWUmvGsF — Kaleb (@KalebJohnstonNZ) May 26, 2021

Before the day gets away from me, this morning’s Super Blood Moon was awesome. Earlier wake up than normal to join @MorningEdition to talk #pipelinecybersecurity pic.twitter.com/nLd5AWt5Bc — Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) May 27, 2021

Today was the day of lunar eclipse, blood moon and super moon. Beautifully captured by Dr Vivek Banerjee. #BloodMoon pic.twitter.com/lXRqmrkoFi — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) May 26, 2021

"SUPER BLOOD MOON"

LUNAR ECLIPSE IN THE PHILIPPINES!!🇵🇭🇵🇭

-A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow. -

📍San Juan, Batangas

📸NIKON D3200 pic.twitter.com/2l0zDZqG6t — Raizen Stark (@TCRaizen) May 26, 2021

“moon has never glowed this color."



Super Blood Moon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8ln6RZqMxi — kate 🌻 (@kateDacrammer) May 26, 2021

Super Flower Blood Moon

Mendez, Cavite pic.twitter.com/TjkdZohrlp — Jben Writes and Shoots (@JbenWrites) May 26, 2021

The crew aboard the @Space_Station observed today's supermoon and lunar eclipse! @JAXA_en astronaut @Aki_Hoshide captured photos from orbit ⤵️ https://t.co/fX4X9hUsrw — NASA (@NASA) May 26, 2021

Here's a Super Blood Moon that you might enjoy#supermoon pic.twitter.com/CEX6awa1KK — Steveon (@Steveon15) May 26, 2021

a composite photo of tonight’s super blood moon #LunarEclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/nTjojI53hF — ry (@Ryencxz) May 26, 2021

A rare phenomenon happened today: the super blood moon lunar eclipse- we have the supermoon, the blue moon, the lunar eclipse which is the blood moon and on top of that my birthday. pic.twitter.com/ppp8nM5JWL — Gladiz May Latiza (@Giadre) May 26, 2021

Guys the blood moon 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/4uwNQ4qrui — shangaan prince👑 (@chrisreymond89) May 26, 2021

Had my first crack at a moon pic last night, used my D810 with a Sigma 150-600 pic.twitter.com/75neSbhJrc — Tigger 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TIGGER119) May 26, 2021

The next Super Blood Moon is expected to take place in 2033.