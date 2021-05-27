The Super Blood Moon lit up the night skies on Wednesday and millions of people across many countries got a chance to witness this incredible phenomenon. The moon was the closest to the Earth and this was the first lunar eclipse in two years. 

Those living between Australia and the United States were able to see the bright red moon in the sky. The eclipse was visible in Western United States, Canada, Mexico, most of Central America and Ecuador, western Peru, southern Chile, New Zealand and Argentina.

During this event, the Moon passes 3,60,000 kilometres from Earth and it appears way larger and brighter. Check out these pictures shared by people on social media. 

The next Super Blood Moon is expected to take place in 2033. 