Cyclone Amphan, one of the worst cyclonic storms over Bay of Bengal made its landfall in India on Wednesday, 20th May, ravaging parts of Bengal and Odisha.

Termed as one of the worst tropical storms in decades, it destroyed thousands of houses, disrupted lives and killed at least 10 people in Bengal.

Accompanied by strong winds and heavy rains, the cyclone caused flooding of the Kolkata airport.

The cyclone has wreaked massive damage in several parts of Bengal and Odisha. People are sharing pictures and videos of the aftermath of the devastating cyclone.

As per reports, road clearance and restoration work has been started by the NDRF after the cyclone hit the two eastern states.

The cyclone, whose eye was about 30 km in diameter, made landfall with strong winds of up to 185 kmph and waves about 15 feet tall. According to West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee, damages caused by the cyclone was a worst disaster than COVID-19 and could cost the state around ₹1 lakh crore.

As of now, reports suggest that the cyclone has moved over Bangladesh and will have no adverse impact over West Bengal and Odisha in India. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, it will weaken within the next few hours.