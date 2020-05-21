Cyclone Amphan, one of the worst cyclonic storms over Bay of Bengal made its landfall in India on Wednesday, 20th May, ravaging parts of Bengal and Odisha.

Termed as one of the worst tropical storms in decades, it destroyed thousands of houses, disrupted lives and killed at least 10 people in Bengal.

Accompanied by strong winds and heavy rains, the cyclone caused flooding of the Kolkata airport.

Visuals from Kolkata airport after cyclone Amphan pic.twitter.com/Cy5ze0YiYw — Meghna Sen (@senmeghna) May 21, 2020

The cyclone has wreaked massive damage in several parts of Bengal and Odisha. People are sharing pictures and videos of the aftermath of the devastating cyclone.

Electric outage in Phool Bagan, Kolkata caused due to the cyclone. Please pray for the ones who are not fortunate enough to have proper shelter in these challenging times. #CycloneAmphan #CycloneAmphanUpdate #AmphanSuperCyclone #Amphan pic.twitter.com/Lx2FsOyc0e — Akshay (@TheAkshayBothra) May 20, 2020

Kolkata bears the extreme loss of trees by #AmphanSuperCyclone . Few pics pic.twitter.com/84Z7MwAaEX — Vinod Kumar Gupta (@vg_inc) May 21, 2020

Jai RAM pur post office behala pic.twitter.com/4lpW9KCGGP — Gourav Sarkar (@gouravsarkar809) May 21, 2020

Total area is water logged for next 5 months because of no drainage system in Shyamnagar Kowgachi Bramhanpara, North 24 Parganas . Lot of trees drop down due to Amphan.#AmphanSuperCyclone #IamSumanDe pic.twitter.com/lXlHu0MqJq — Pratik Dutta (@leopratik80) May 21, 2020

The morning after #AmphanSuperCyclone.

Trees and electricity poles are uprooted.

Broken window glasses everywhere on the streets. @SkymetWeather pic.twitter.com/kteFFApfdl — Rajneesh Meena (IRS) (@IRSRajneesh) May 21, 2020

Flooded streets of Kolkata pray for Kolkata , may Allah protect all. #AmphanSuperCyclone pic.twitter.com/nfqszALJT2 — Mohd Shahnawaz (@mohdshahnawazed) May 20, 2020

This image is from Jadavpur and adjoining areas in South Kolkata. Look at what #CycloneAmphan has left behind, total destruction. #CycloneAmphanUpdate #Amphan #AmphanUpdates pic.twitter.com/x1OKoIvk2I — Dibyendu Mondal (@dibyendumondal) May 21, 2020

As per reports, road clearance and restoration work has been started by the NDRF after the cyclone hit the two eastern states.

The cyclone, whose eye was about 30 km in diameter, made landfall with strong winds of up to 185 kmph and waves about 15 feet tall. According to West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee, damages caused by the cyclone was a worst disaster than COVID-19 and could cost the state around ₹1 lakh crore.

As of now, reports suggest that the cyclone has moved over Bangladesh and will have no adverse impact over West Bengal and Odisha in India. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, it will weaken within the next few hours.