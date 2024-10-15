If you thought college life was all about books and boring backpacks, think again! The students of the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Hyderabad have taken a classic school day and turned it into a hilarious fashion show with their ‘No Bag Day’ celebrations.

Thanks to a video shared by Khushi Thakkar on Instagram, we get to witness the sheer brilliance and creativity of these students as they ditched their traditional bags for some laugh-out-loud alternatives.

Picture this: a classroom turned runway, and students strutting their unconventional “bags” like it’s the Met Gala. The first student rolled in, pulling a suitcase packed with all the essentials you could imagine—snacks, books, and probably a little bit of chaos. The laughter was infectious as another student swaggered in with a notebook hanging from a clothes hanger, making it seem like the most casual accessory ever.

But hold onto your seats because it only gets weirder! One brave soul decided that a mattress was the perfect bag substitute. Yes, that’s right, a mattress! Who needs a bag when you can literally carry your study space around?

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the students really pushed the envelope. A bucket was the next in line, proving that anything can be a bag if you just believe! Someone took the DIY route and fashioned a stick with a tied-up potli, making us wonder if they were off to a camping trip instead of a day of classes.

The pièce de résistance came when one student made a grand entrance with a milk container, fully decked out as a milkman. Talk about milking the theme for all it’s worth!

The caption accompanying the post read, “No bag day in college. Meet people with such creative minds and bags for sure.” And boy, did the internet agree! The video went viral, with viewers appreciating the students’ witty take on the theme. IMT Hyderabad’s ‘No Bag Day’ quickly became a testament to the creativity and humor that students bring to the table, even when it comes to something as simple as what they carry to class.

So, here’s to the future leaders of tomorrow, proving that learning doesn’t always have to be serious. Sometimes, all you need is a little creativity and a whole lot of laughter!