A four-year-old Malayan tiger, Nadia who resides in the Bronx Zoo (New York) has tested positive for COVID-19. It is believed that she contracted the virus from her caretaker who was asymptomatic at the time.

According to CNN , Nadia's samples were taken after she developed a dry cough and a loss of appetite. However, the Wildlife Conservation Society has said that she's expected to recover soon. The zoo further said

Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers.

Nadia's case is the first reportedly known case of a non-domestic animal contracting the Coronnavirus pandemic.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, along with Nadia, samples of five other tigers and lions at the zoo, slowly started showing symptoms of respiratory illnesses. The zoo further added:

It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries.

The zoo emphasised that there is no evidence of animals playing a role in the transmission COVID--19 to people, other than the initial event in Wuhan's wet market. Pets and dogs don't act as carriers too.