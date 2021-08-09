A gesture by the Indian army recently brings hope for peace and harmony between India & Pakistan. To strengthen the ceasefire agreement between the two nations, this incident displays a positive response to it.

On Saturday, 8 August, the Indian army returned a cow and an ox belonging to Bijildar village in Pakistan-occupied J&K at Chakoti-Uri Crossing Point.

According to a report in ANI, "By sending the cattle back, the Army had shown its commitment to peace and harmony along the Line of Control (LOC) through its continued efforts and display of humanitarian values," the army statement said.

In the past five months, the Indian army has ensured total peace with the cease-fire agreement.



The army statement further added, these animals apparently had crossed over inadvertently in the month of May from Bijildar village in Pakistan occupied Kashmir to Jabri village in Karnah tehsil.

People living close to the Line of Control have also expressed gratitude towards the army for continued peace and control.

However, in reciprocation, Pakistan also returned a pony that had crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

This act also comes as hope for the two nations to build better relations for their people.

"Indian proactive approach and commitment culminated into successful repatriation which portrays the humanitarian values of the nation. The repatriation event was organised in presence of the officials of the Civil Administration of Karnah and Uri tehsil. People of Bijildar village of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were extremely appreciative of the humanitarian gesture by the Indian side to return their animals back," the army said.

Netizens have different views on it.

We also hope for peace between the two nations.