For the first time, two women officers, Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh will be posted on the Indian Navy Warship as a part of the crew.



They will be operating as Observers who are airborne tacticians, coordinating and handling equipment for the Indian Navy.



Women are employed by the Indian Navy but not onboarded on warships for a considerable amount of time due to multiple reasons such as 'lack of privacy' and 'washrooms for women.'

The officers are now getting trained to operate sensors onboard navy multi-role helicopters. This also includes sonar consoles and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) payloads.



Reportedly, Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh will fly the latest multi-role

navy helicopters- MH-60R.

This is a great step which will ensure gender equality.

The two officers are a part of a group of Indian Navy officers which also includes four women officers.

