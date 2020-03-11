Coronavirus outbreak has affected over 100,000 people across the globe, with many countries under lockdown.

While there is plenty of misinformation out there around the virus, a woman from Seattle, who claims to have survived the virus, is now shedding light on her experience through an FB post.





With an aim to bust misconceptions about the virus, Elizabeth Schneider took to Facebook to share her experience with the world.





She starts off by stating how she didn't have typical symptoms like coughing or sneezing which are usually associated with coronavirus.

The symptoms appear to be different depending on your constitution and/or age. Most of my friends who got it were in their late 40s to early 50s. I’m in my mid 30s. For us it was headache, fever, severe body aches and joint pain, and severe fatigue. I had a fever that spiked the first night to 103 degrees and eventually came down to 100 and then low grade 99.5. Some folks had diarrhea. I felt nauseous one day. Once the fever is gone some were left with nasal congestion, sore throat. Only a very few of us had a mild itchy cough.

She then goes on to talk about how there was a delay in testing. She got tested for a 'research study' who finally sent it to a health facility and got it confirmed.

It has been 13 days since my symptoms started and more than 72 hours since my fever subsided. You stay isolated for 7 days after the start of symptoms or 72 hours after your fever subsides. I have surpassed both deadlines so I am no longer isolating myself however I am avoiding strenuous activity and large crowds and I obviously will not come near you if I see you in public. I was not hospitalized.

She also goes on to list a few medications that helped her along the way. However, they in no way, can be taken as medical advice.

One thing that I believe may have saved me from getting worse respiratory symptoms is the fact that I consistently took Sudafed, used Afrin nasal spray (3 sprays in each nostril, 3 days at a time and then 3 days off), and used a Neti pot (with purified water). This could have kept my sinuses clear and prevented the symptoms from spreading to my lungs.

The Facebook post has over 20,000 shares and 3,000 comments. You can read the entire post here.

Disclaimer: This is Elizabeth Schneider's account of her experience with the Coronavirus. We do not vouch for its authenticity. Please consult a doctor if you feel you have any symptoms.