From poems to creative placards to marches, citizens have used various ways to give a voice to their concerns, while protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

And one such form of protests has been the sit-in organized by Muslim women, in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. A sit-in that has been going on for 13 days, and does not look to be ending any time soon.

As per a report by India Today, in South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, a nearly 1-kilometre long stretch on the highway has been blocked for protests. The area includes a make-shift stage, CCTV cameras installed by the protestors, and loudspeakers. The protestors include a mix of students and adults, mostly women, patiently but dedicatedly raising their voice against CAA and the proposed NRC.

A group of over 100 volunteers has been working in shifts to provide the protestors with food, and helping with other arrangements. The protestors have also received donations, in kind, in the form of mattresses and cups of tea, to beat the cold winter.

Though the protests have been peaceful, the protestors are aware that legal action could be taken against them. And yet, they have no plans of stopping, because they don't want to live with the feeling that they 'didn't speak up for their rights'.