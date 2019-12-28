From poems to creative placards to marches, citizens have used various ways to give a voice to their concerns, while protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.
And one such form of protests has been the sit-in organized by Muslim women, in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. A sit-in that has been going on for 13 days, and does not look to be ending any time soon.
I've been moved at every protest by the sense of community, the overwhelming feeling that we are not alone, that maybe the world hasn't gone completely mad. it's shown me just how many people are willing to stand up in the face of evil. if you arent moved to action yet- what will move you? why arent you moved? your bubble is not impenetrable. please come out to just one protest, and see what its like. that feeling of helplessness as you skip through instagram stories you don't want to see will be lifted, even just for a bit. now is the time to stand up. they are already seeing the force we are together, just how many of us there are, and how many, whether we are affected by caa + nrc or not, are ready to stand up and say no - we will not let you do this. It isn't over yet ✊🏽
As per a report by India Today, in South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, a nearly 1-kilometre long stretch on the highway has been blocked for protests. The area includes a make-shift stage, CCTV cameras installed by the protestors, and loudspeakers. The protestors include a mix of students and adults, mostly women, patiently but dedicatedly raising their voice against CAA and the proposed NRC.
A group of over 100 volunteers has been working in shifts to provide the protestors with food, and helping with other arrangements. The protestors have also received donations, in kind, in the form of mattresses and cups of tea, to beat the cold winter.
Though the protests have been peaceful, the protestors are aware that legal action could be taken against them. And yet, they have no plans of stopping, because they don't want to live with the feeling that they 'didn't speak up for their rights'.