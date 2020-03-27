While it's true that people have had varying reactions to the nation-wide lockdown, in Mumbai's Kandivali, things took an unfortunate turn when a man allegedly killed his own brother for stepping out during the lockdown. 

Mumbai under lockdown
Source: News18

As per reports, the deceased, Durgesh, stepped out of the house, apparently to buy groceries. On his return, he got in a heated argument with his brother and sister-in-law. 

Grocery Shopping
Source: Mid-Day (Representational image)

During the argument, he was allegedly attacked by a sharp object by his elder brother, the accused, Rajesh Laxmi Thakur. The victim was rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival. Currently, a case of murder has been registered against the accused.

 It is important to remember that while a lockdown is necessary to curb the spread of the virus, the government has repeatedly assured that all essential services, including groceries and medicines, will remain available during the time.  