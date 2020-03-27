While it's true that people have had varying reactions to the nation-wide lockdown, in Mumbai's Kandivali, things took an unfortunate turn when a man allegedly killed his own brother for stepping out during the lockdown.

As per reports, the deceased, Durgesh, stepped out of the house, apparently to buy groceries. On his return, he got in a heated argument with his brother and sister-in-law.

During the argument, he was allegedly attacked by a sharp object by his elder brother, the accused, Rajesh Laxmi Thakur. The victim was rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival. Currently, a case of murder has been registered against the accused.

It is important to remember that while a lockdown is necessary to curb the spread of the virus, the government has repeatedly assured that all essential services, including groceries and medicines, will remain available during the time.