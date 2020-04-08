While couples all around the world have given up their physical intimacy and are maintaining a 6-foot-distance amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Pandas have used this lockdown privacy to finally mate after a decade of trying in Hong Kong.

Yin-Ying and Le Le are a panda couple, who were stuck together without any visitors in their conservation park in Hong Kong. And like any other couple, they made the best of their time together.

According to NY Times, the couple was trying to mate since 2010 but were having some intimacy issues in the bedroom. Michael Boos, an official from the Ocean Park further mentioned:

Since Ying Ying and Le Le's arrival in Hong Kong in 2007 and attempts at natural mating since 2010, they unfortunately have yet to succeed until this year upon years of trial and learning.

Though pandas by nature are bad at reproducing, vets in the conservation park have had their hopes up ever since the monochromatic lovers started showing an interest in each other during the short spring mating season.

Since late March, Ying Ying began spending more time playing in the water, while Le Le has been leaving scent-markings around his habitat and searching the area for Ying Ying's scent.

Various experts will now monitor Yin Ying for signs of pregnancy but the park aid that the conformation of pregnancy could only be detected by an ultrasound scan some 14 to 17 days before birth. The gestation period for giant pandas ranges from 72 to 324 days.

But if Ying Ying exhibits hormonal fluctuations and behavioural changes by June, the experts are sure that the fertilisation would have occurred.

Well, looks like the pandas will play when the humans are away. We really hope that by the time this pandemic is over, we get to see some baby pandas.