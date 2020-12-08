The farmers protesting against the 3 controversial farm bills passed by the Centre earlier, this year, called for a nationwide shutdown, from 11 AM to 3 PM, on 8th December. The farmer unions termed today's bharat bandh as 'peaceful protest' that will not disrupt emergency services.
With support from political parties and trade organisations across the country, here's a glimpse of the ongoing protests and nationwide bandh.
Protest Outside @AamAadmiParty party office by AAP workers in support of the #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/FEh7P6xqdq— Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) December 8, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow's biggest and busiest fruits and vegetable mandi - Dubagga Mandi, shut.— NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2020
The fruit and vegetable mandi at Lucknow’s Dubagga , the city’s biggest , totally shut for the farmer’s #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/w7FFxOSpGV— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 8, 2020
#TRS workers along with MLA Arikepudi Gandhi was caught on camera while manhandling a commuter who questioned #BharatBandh after he was stuck in traffic jam in #Hyderabad today pic.twitter.com/OaOHQYW9G1— Anusha Puppala (@anusha_puppala) December 8, 2020
Assam: Police detain a few people that were protesting in front of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati today, in support of #BharatBandh called by farmer unions.— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) December 8, 2020
#BharatBandh || A group of IT professionals stage a protest in support of #farmers at #Raidurgam metro station in #Hyderabad#FarmersProtest #BharatBandh2020 pic.twitter.com/FreWz3WUhr— TOI Hyderabad (@TOIHyderabad) December 8, 2020
#BharatBandh: Farmers block NH 24 at #Ghazipurborder.— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) December 8, 2020
Market areas shut in Bihar's Patna, due to nationwide shutdown #BharatBandh called in support of #FarmersProtest— NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2020
IT professionals #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/fDhJwLbz3b— §umaiya khan❤ (@pathan_sumaya) December 8, 2020
Left and other parties have come out on streets in Andhra Pradesh in support of the #BharatBandh call given by the farmers organisations.#StandWithFarmers #आज_भारत_बंद_है pic.twitter.com/cwuSZkinVU— CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) December 8, 2020
Andhra Pradesh: Left political parties and Students' Federation of India (SFI) protest at NH 16 in Visakhapatnam, in support of #BharatBandh called by farmer unions. pic.twitter.com/NNF4vcaQCE— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Glimpses from Parvathipuram, Andhra Pradesh where working class, kisans, youth, students are protesting in solidarity with the farmers struggle, against the draconian anti farmers laws & the electricity amendment bill.#BharatBandh #StandWithFarmers #आज_भारत_बंद_है pic.twitter.com/8hRuqItXHC— CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) December 8, 2020
#BharatBandh effects across the Bengal. pic.twitter.com/C1DqwFv59l— The Vanguard (@SDey83) December 8, 2020
Road Blockade at Chanditala, Hooghly in support of the #BharatBandh— CPI(M) WEST BENGAL (@CPIM_WESTBENGAL) December 8, 2020
-Scrap Anti farmers Agriculture bills
-In solidarity with #FarmersProtest of Delhi
Rise in protest against anti farmers Agriculture bills. #NoToFarmBills pic.twitter.com/V1iu6npIbN
#BharatBandh | Congress workers blocked national highway by burning tyres in Vadodara— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) December 8, 2020
Maharashtra: Mumbai's biggest APMC market in Vashi shut, NDTV's Purva Chitnis speaks to NCP MLA Shashikant Shinde#BharatBandh #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/K4hgRsmBCr— NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2020
Flower market at Dadar in Mumbai is deserted in support of #BharatBandh.— The Hindu-Mumbai (@THMumbai) December 8, 2020
Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Dhule, Pune and Solapur are also closed during the bandh. Live Updates: https://t.co/lzfTJExWKT pic.twitter.com/2mAziYsF0k
Punjab: Farmers protesting the farm laws in Mohali, block Chandigarh highway, on #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/gyR8Kmoufp— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Kurukshetra markets remain shut in the view of Bharat bandh.— TOIChandigarh (@TOIChandigarh) December 8, 2020
Farmer Unions have called #BharatBandh today, over Centre's #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/vt6uPit0eZ
Congress workers came face to face with police as they were stopped from enforcing Bharat Bandh in Ujjain on Tuesday morning pic.twitter.com/dnmVlt0aAf— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 8, 2020
Bihar: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers burn a tyre at Ganj Chowk in Darbhanga, in protest against Central Government, and show their support to #BharatBandh called by farmer unions. pic.twitter.com/kea7UwpQlN— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Karnataka: Congress leaders protest in support of #BharatBandh called by farmer unions, raise slogans against the Centre & show black flags, in front of Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Party leaders Siddaramaiah, BK Hariprasad, Ramalinga Reddy and others present. pic.twitter.com/YptI0ENQlg
Watch| #BharatBandh Various farmers organisations in #Bengaluru protesting against the farm bill. Members of the Aikya Horata Samiti staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue at Maurya Circle in Bengaluru today. @IndianExpress @DarshanDevaiahB pic.twitter.com/2W35gSoeGO— Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) December 8, 2020
Jharkhand: Protestors raise slogans and go on a march in Ranchi on account of #BharatBandh, against the new farm laws. pic.twitter.com/Xk1E8muLYq— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Social activist, Anna Hazare, also observed a day-long hunger strike to support the agitating farmers.
निकल पड़ी है करवा किसान भाइयों के समर्थन में,— मैं भी किसान #IamWithFarmers (@SanjayV_INC) December 8, 2020
लिए हुए हाथों में राष्ट्र ध्वज शान से फहराते हुए।
ना रुके है कभी ना रुकेंगे जब तक है जान किसानों के हक़ के लिए लड़ेंगे... @LambaAlka
जय हिंद#आज_भारत_बंद_है pic.twitter.com/jKEuiKTOMD
The Centre and the farmer unions are slated to hold the 6th round of talks tomorrow, 9th December, as previous discussions failed to end the deadlock.