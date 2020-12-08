The farmers protesting against the 3 controversial farm bills passed by the Centre earlier, this year, called for a nationwide shutdown, from 11 AM to 3 PM, on 8th December. The farmer unions termed today's bharat bandh as 'peaceful protest' that will not disrupt emergency services.

With support from political parties and trade organisations across the country, here's a glimpse of the ongoing protests and nationwide bandh.

Protest Outside @AamAadmiParty party office by AAP workers in support of the #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/FEh7P6xqdq — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) December 8, 2020

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow's biggest and busiest fruits and vegetable mandi - Dubagga Mandi, shut.



NDTV's Alok Pandey reports live | #BharatBandh #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/SUj4OOJGjb — NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2020

The fruit and vegetable mandi at Lucknow’s Dubagga , the city’s biggest , totally shut for the farmer’s #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/w7FFxOSpGV — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 8, 2020

#TRS workers along with MLA Arikepudi Gandhi was caught on camera while manhandling a commuter who questioned #BharatBandh after he was stuck in traffic jam in #Hyderabad today pic.twitter.com/OaOHQYW9G1 — Anusha Puppala (@anusha_puppala) December 8, 2020

Assam: Police detain a few people that were protesting in front of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati today, in support of #BharatBandh called by farmer unions.



Live updates 👇https://t.co/vMgIE8IbMf pic.twitter.com/m67ZgrPFlW — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) December 8, 2020

Market areas shut in Bihar's Patna, due to nationwide shutdown #BharatBandh called in support of #FarmersProtest



LIVE updates: https://t.co/fmFpnE0dGk pic.twitter.com/0EVjILK6BT — NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2020

Left and other parties have come out on streets in Andhra Pradesh in support of the #BharatBandh call given by the farmers organisations.#StandWithFarmers #आज_भारत_बंद_है pic.twitter.com/cwuSZkinVU — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) December 8, 2020

Andhra Pradesh: Left political parties and Students' Federation of India (SFI) protest at NH 16 in Visakhapatnam, in support of #BharatBandh called by farmer unions. pic.twitter.com/NNF4vcaQCE — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Glimpses from Parvathipuram, Andhra Pradesh where working class, kisans, youth, students are protesting in solidarity with the farmers struggle, against the draconian anti farmers laws & the electricity amendment bill.#BharatBandh #StandWithFarmers #आज_भारत_बंद_है pic.twitter.com/8hRuqItXHC — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) December 8, 2020

Road Blockade at Chanditala, Hooghly in support of the #BharatBandh

-Scrap Anti farmers Agriculture bills

-In solidarity with #FarmersProtest of Delhi



Rise in protest against anti farmers Agriculture bills. #NoToFarmBills pic.twitter.com/V1iu6npIbN — CPI(M) WEST BENGAL (@CPIM_WESTBENGAL) December 8, 2020

#BharatBandh | Congress workers blocked national highway by burning tyres in Vadodara



Live updates 👇https://t.co/vMgIE8IbMf pic.twitter.com/0xOtX6uzxn — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) December 8, 2020

Maharashtra: Mumbai's biggest APMC market in Vashi shut, NDTV's Purva Chitnis speaks to NCP MLA Shashikant Shinde#BharatBandh #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/K4hgRsmBCr — NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2020

Flower market at Dadar in Mumbai is deserted in support of #BharatBandh.

Photo: @VivekBendre1



Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Dhule, Pune and Solapur are also closed during the bandh. Live Updates: https://t.co/lzfTJExWKT pic.twitter.com/2mAziYsF0k — The Hindu-Mumbai (@THMumbai) December 8, 2020

Punjab: Farmers protesting the farm laws in Mohali, block Chandigarh highway, on #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/gyR8Kmoufp — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Kurukshetra markets remain shut in the view of Bharat bandh.



Farmer Unions have called #BharatBandh today, over Centre's #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/vt6uPit0eZ — TOIChandigarh (@TOIChandigarh) December 8, 2020

Congress workers came face to face with police as they were stopped from enforcing Bharat Bandh in Ujjain on Tuesday morning pic.twitter.com/dnmVlt0aAf — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 8, 2020

Bihar: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers burn a tyre at Ganj Chowk in Darbhanga, in protest against Central Government, and show their support to #BharatBandh called by farmer unions. pic.twitter.com/kea7UwpQlN — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Karnataka: Congress leaders protest in support of #BharatBandh called by farmer unions, raise slogans against the Centre & show black flags, in front of Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.



Party leaders Siddaramaiah, BK Hariprasad, Ramalinga Reddy and others present. pic.twitter.com/YptI0ENQlg — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Watch| #BharatBandh Various farmers organisations in #Bengaluru protesting against the farm bill. Members of the Aikya Horata Samiti staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue at Maurya Circle in Bengaluru today. @IndianExpress @DarshanDevaiahB pic.twitter.com/2W35gSoeGO — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) December 8, 2020

Jharkhand: Protestors raise slogans and go on a march in Ranchi on account of #BharatBandh, against the new farm laws. pic.twitter.com/Xk1E8muLYq — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Social activist, Anna Hazare, also observed a day-long hunger strike to support the agitating farmers.

The Centre and the farmer unions are slated to hold the 6th round of talks tomorrow, 9th December, as previous discussions failed to end the deadlock.