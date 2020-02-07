Disclaimer: This article contains graphic content. Reader's discretion is advised.

City of Wuhan, in China has been under lock-down since 23rd January, due to the coronavirus outbreak where more than 20,000 people have been infected and over 630 have died in China.

The number of confirmed cases globally has risen to 31,420, out of which, 31,000 cases have been reported from Mainland China.

People of Wuhan, where the virus originated, are the most affected and the situation in the city is quite tense.

Here are some heart-breaking pictures/videos from Wuhan that highlight the current scenario in the city that this deadly virus has caused.

1. Doctors and nurses are working around the clock to treat coronavirus patients.

#CoronaVirusWuhan Hospital of Guangdong, announced that some patients were tested negative 5days after they got fever. But the 6th day they were proved infected. This new virus is tricky and none knows why this happens yet. #coronavirus #WuhanVirus #coronaviruswuhan pic.twitter.com/CrIdeaIjEF — Wuhan Hospital (@HospitalWuhan) February 3, 2020

2. Look at the deserted streets of Wuhan that is home to almost 11 million people.

Used to be a city of 11 millions people, now almost no one on the street. Wuhan. #coronaviruswuhan pic.twitter.com/Da6lb6nKsC — helpful (@lifetree22) February 5, 2020

3. Hospitals are filling up with patients and lives are being lost everyday.

4. More than 1000 beds have been set up at an exhibition centre to treat patients affected with this deadly virus.

5. Doctors and nurses sleep on floors and chairs as they are overwhelmed with patients at the hospital.

6. Lifeless bodies are lying on the streets of Wuhan.

7. This image of a pilot in a protective suit is one of the most haunting pictures.

8. People are wearing plastic containers on their heads as a protective mask.

9. The deserted streets of Wuhan look like an apocalyptic scene.

#CoronaVirusWuhan



Only if Humans could use such Infrastructure. Ghosts Roads welcomes you in Wuhan.



It's not Apocalypse yet in World , folks.



It's just a flu virus. pic.twitter.com/k2BTKtIfZp — MysticMonk (@BeingMonk) February 3, 2020

10. Chinese cities have been shut down due to this deadly virus.

11. Streets are empty, stores and offices are also shut.

#coronaviruswuhan can be treated as a Mock [email protected] World without Chinese supplies.

So far Make in China supply chain not adversely hit. But present scenario can be used as model - what if Chinese supplies dwindle due to XYZ reasons

Think over it pic.twitter.com/sYsCVTVEz1 — Dr Kapil Sharma (@DrKapilksharma1) February 5, 2020

12. This is an hospital that was built exclusively to treat coronavirus patients in Wuhan.

The major part of the second hospital for coronavirus patients seems to be done. LeiShenShan hospital. #coronaviruswuhan pic.twitter.com/qqQbItl6Gu — helpful (@lifetree22) February 5, 2020

13. Soldiers helping and working at a hospital in Wuhan.

14. More than 30,000 Geese have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak.

#VIDEO: 30,000+ Geese have died due to the coronavirus outbreak making it nearly impossible to take care of them. Harry Chen PhD claims "China is ready to starve"#coronaviruswuhan#coronavirus#coronavirusoutbreak#coronaviruschina#ChinaCoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/UfpAWLOvYJ — 24/7 Crisis News LIVE ☢ (@livecrisisnews) February 7, 2020

15. Nurses treating coronavirus patients left with marks on the face due to masks.

I hate a mask for 30min, can’t imagine for days straight. #coronaviruswuhan



Nurses Treating Coronavirus Patients Have Been Left with Marks on Faces Due to Masks https://t.co/g1VygUmW4P — Steph Hoelscher, DNP RN-BC CPHIMS CHISP, FHIMSS (@StephHoelscher) February 7, 2020

16. Chinese doctor dies after contracting coronavirus while treating pateints.

Chinese doctor punished for #coronaviruswuhan warnings dies from disease, WHO confirms https://t.co/vs2EUmLq96 Tragic reminder of the horrific price that whistle blowers in #China far too often have to pay for trying to protect the public interest pic.twitter.com/G4NTrThM3t — Phelim Kine 林海 (@PhelimKine) February 7, 2020

17. Baby born with coronavirus kept under observation in a hospital.

18. Chinese authorities commence mass fumigating in Wuhan.

Ça va trop loin les fumigènes pendant les fêtes chinoises... On fait ça tous les ans en Europe pour la grippe hein. #coronavirus #WuhanCoronavirus https://t.co/DdAdszRWvG — 🇫🇷 EuЯôpe_is_fû?ed 🇫🇷 (#Матрикул 8830) (@wewantsarko) February 7, 2020

Pray for Wuhan.