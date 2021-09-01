These are not pics from Mumbai. One day of rain has brought life in Delhi-NCR to a standstill. One day of rain has meant waterlogged roads and traffic snarls that the residents are all too familiar with.
Also, though this is the heaviest amount of rain Delhi has seen in the past 12 years in the month of September, the city does see this literally every year. And even the most 'developed' parts of the city have poor drainage systems that usually mean flooding. Here's how people are responding to the situation online.
Welcome to the #WaterfallCity of #Delhi #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/ZQtYbwvFB6— Sanjay Raina (@sanjayraina) August 31, 2021
In Noida we have beautiful lakes on road. Planning to buy a boat soon.#lakecitynoida #noidarains #panipani #Noida #sector63 pic.twitter.com/obmNVGu4y0— Siddharth Saxena (@sidsaxena0) September 1, 2021
This is shantipath #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/DcTp4wNMWb— bhagwanbharose (@bhagwanbharose2) September 1, 2021
Is it kempty falls ??— Rahul Bhardwaj (@rahulb724) August 31, 2021
Haryana: Severe waterlogging seen in several parts of Gurugram following rainfall— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021
As per IMD, the city received 64.2 mm of rain in last 24 hours
'Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' is likely in Gurugram for the 3 three days, IMD says pic.twitter.com/f1KNUL0fUn
E car running on water.— Rebel Satire 🇮🇳 (@rebelsatire) September 1, 2021
Too much eco-friendly situation pic.twitter.com/9mQBMXow7e
Wow..... floating cars in Delhi 😍😍😍— Bansilal Kumar (@RockonBansi) September 1, 2021
Thankyou @ArvindKejriwal 😂😂#DelhiRains #Delhi_Floods https://t.co/ORmAOCm7Ha
DTC service..— RTjeevi (@ChallaHai) September 1, 2021
Plying at a river near you..
#southDehli #flood this is Jorbagh area of Delhi pic.twitter.com/jwLKfSFMcb— Anil Kumar Dhawn (@DhawnKumar) September 1, 2021
Ever tried the New Delhi boat ride?— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 1, 2021
Newly opened New Delhi River Front service. pic.twitter.com/srUUzsBRJc
And they go to rishikesh for rafting, idiots! Lodhi road at its epitome of usefulness😂#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/ohLs8YHj3k— simran saini (@sim_jamwal) September 1, 2021
Take care if you step out (but also enjoy the rains!).