These are not pics from Mumbai. One day of rain has brought life in Delhi-NCR to a standstill. One day of rain has meant waterlogged roads and traffic snarls that the residents are all too familiar with.

Also, though this is the heaviest amount of rain Delhi has seen in the past 12 years in the month of September, the city does see this literally every year. And even the most 'developed' parts of the city have poor drainage systems that usually mean flooding. Here's how people are responding to the situation online.

Is it kempty falls ?? — Rahul Bhardwaj (@rahulb724) August 31, 2021

Haryana: Severe waterlogging seen in several parts of Gurugram following rainfall



As per IMD, the city received 64.2 mm of rain in last 24 hours



'Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' is likely in Gurugram for the 3 three days, IMD says pic.twitter.com/f1KNUL0fUn — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

E car running on water.



Too much eco-friendly situation pic.twitter.com/9mQBMXow7e — Rebel Satire 🇮🇳 (@rebelsatire) September 1, 2021

This cyber city is a deep gutter with sky high buildings in it.



Filthy management & over burdened resources. — Ayush (@ayush_txt) September 1, 2021

DTC service..

Plying at a river near you.. — RTjeevi (@ChallaHai) September 1, 2021

Ever tried the New Delhi boat ride?

Newly opened New Delhi River Front service. pic.twitter.com/srUUzsBRJc — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 1, 2021

And they go to rishikesh for rafting, idiots! Lodhi road at its epitome of usefulness😂#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/ohLs8YHj3k — simran saini (@sim_jamwal) September 1, 2021

Take care if you step out (but also enjoy the rains!).