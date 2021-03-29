The colours are all around, and as Holi paints the town pink, green, and every other possible hue, the pictures coming out o the woodwork get increasingly impressive. So without further ado, here are some pictures of Holi from around India this year.

Happy Holi everyone pic.twitter.com/FATFrz6RZZ — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) March 29, 2021

Celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, by meeting people and exchanging greetings in Guwahati.



May the festival bring joy, prosperity and peace to everyone's life. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/VtRHOrcG8f — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 29, 2021

Celebrating the spirit of Holi this year in my small bubble 🌈



Hope you all are home and safe too! #HappyHoli @GOLDIEBEHL pic.twitter.com/i9WGAKUUOi — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) March 29, 2021

Goa | Tourists celebrate #Holi at Miramar beach in Panaji



(ANI photos) pic.twitter.com/Krbj3Ivsci — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) March 29, 2021

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other party workers celebrate #Holi with flower petals in Saifai, Etawah



(ANI) pic.twitter.com/hVBBNFfNni — NDTV (@ndtv) March 29, 2021

Happy Holi!