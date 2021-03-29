The colours are all around, and as Holi paints the town pink, green, and every other possible hue, the pictures coming out o the woodwork get increasingly impressive. So without further ado, here are some pictures of Holi from around India this year.
Happy Holi everyone pic.twitter.com/FATFrz6RZZ— Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) March 29, 2021
Celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, by meeting people and exchanging greetings in Guwahati.— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 29, 2021
May the festival bring joy, prosperity and peace to everyone's life. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/VtRHOrcG8f
Celebrating the spirit of Holi this year in my small bubble 🌈— Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) March 29, 2021
Hope you all are home and safe too! #HappyHoli @GOLDIEBEHL pic.twitter.com/i9WGAKUUOi
Cutest pictures we’ve seen in a while ✨ #Holi pic.twitter.com/VU1okDpcYi— Filmfare (@filmfare) March 29, 2021
#Holi being celebrated amid pandemic— ETimes Photogallery (@ETimesPhotos) March 29, 2021
For more: https://t.co/gwQHKc9acW pic.twitter.com/x936RpOtqP
Happy Holi ! pic.twitter.com/eQ6nc0OFpj— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 29, 2021
#WATCH | Devotees play #Holi at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. pic.twitter.com/YYxYRRHVWr— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 29, 2021
Goa | Tourists celebrate #Holi at Miramar beach in Panaji— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) March 29, 2021
(ANI photos) pic.twitter.com/Krbj3Ivsci
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other party workers celebrate #Holi with flower petals in Saifai, Etawah— NDTV (@ndtv) March 29, 2021
(ANI) pic.twitter.com/hVBBNFfNni
Happy Holi!