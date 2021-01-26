We are celebrating the 72nd Republic Day, today. The parade at Rajpath in New Delhi showcased India's military and cultural power but the programme was shorter this year due to COVID.

Reduced list of events, shorter route, no chief guest, fewer spectators, no children under 15 - the parade this year has been different.

Here's looking at the major highlights.

#RepublicDay: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the ceremonial book at the National War Memorial at the India Gate



Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Navy Staff also present

Delhi: The Tricolour unfurled at Rajpath in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, on 72nd #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/h4FjOzRI2B — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

#RepublicDay: Spectators at Delhi's Rajpath seated following strict social distancing protocols due to COVID19 pic.twitter.com/et8LZmdFQE — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The parade began with a Bangladeshi tri-service contingent, led by Lieutenant Colonel Mohatsim Haider Chaudhary, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The 122-member strong contingent participated in the parade for the first time.

Marching Contingent & Band of Bangladesh Army participate in #RepublicDay parade. The contingent is being led by Lt Col Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawan.



The 122-member strong contingent is participating in the parade for the first time.

In a first, the Bangladesh contingent marches on Rajpath

“Bond-like no other”



Celebrating 50 years of #Friendship #Bangladesh contingent led by Lt Col Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawon is participating for the first time in the #RepublicDay Parade. We share the bond of #Friendship & #Camaraderie pic.twitter.com/ufbDxmwloW — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 23, 2021

The main battle tank of the Indian Army, T- 90 Bhishma, commanded by Captain Karanveer Singh Bhangu of 54 Armoured Regiment.

#RepublicDay: The main battle tank of the Indian Army, T- 90 Bhishma, which is commanded by Captain Karanveer Singh Bhangu of 54 Armoured Regiment goes past the saluting dais pic.twitter.com/yNoifXRy5d — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The Indian Navy's tableau showcasing Navy’s principal combatant in 1971 war, INS Vikrant.

Delhi: Indian Navy's tableau with the theme of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ being displayed at #RepublicDay parade.



The trailer of tableau showcases Navy’s principal combatant in 1971 war, INS Vikrant conducting flying operations with Sea Hawk and Alize aircrafts. pic.twitter.com/oEaMUTLKFU — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Flt Lt Bhawna Kanth, one of the first three female fighter pilots of the country, is part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade.

#RepublicDay: Flt Lt Bhawna Kanth, one of the first three female fighter pilots of the country, is part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade pic.twitter.com/60JSBMVtvZ — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Captain Preeti Choudhary of 140 Air Defence Regiment (Self Propelled) leads upgraded Schilka Weapon system. She is the only woman contingent commander from Army at #RepublicDay parade 2021.



Schilka Weapon system is equipped with modern radar and digital fire control computers. pic.twitter.com/2FKa38lXA8 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The Brahmos Weapon System at display in the parade. The missile has been developed as a joint venture between India and Russia.

Captain Quamrul Zaman leading the Brahmos Weapon System in the Republic Day parade at Rajpath



Captain Quamrul Zaman leading the Brahmos Weapon System in the Republic Day parade at Rajpath

The military might of India was at full display in the parade.

#RepublicDay: Winners of the Param Vir Chakra & the Ashok Chakra parade down Rajpath



Param Vir Chakra is awarded for acts of bravery & self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy. Ashok Chakra awarded for similar acts of valour&self-sacrifice but, other than,in the face of the enemy pic.twitter.com/aOL1CugWE6 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Delhi: Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, leads this year's #RepublicDay parade, as the Parade Commander. pic.twitter.com/zmdY9XnisQ — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The Camel contingent of the Border Security Force under the command of Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh, at Rajpath on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/cHIXYi6D2w — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

DRDO contingent this year consists of two Tableaus: Light Combat Aircraft-Navy - Take off from INS Vikramaditya and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/YgaQq7MIAl — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

One Rafale with 2 Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft & 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters, in 'Eklavya’ formation are the next to fly past, at a height of 300m & speed of 780 Km/h.



The formation is led by Gp Capt Rohit Kataria, Flight Commander of 17 Squadron. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/UCCcQMy0gR — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The Ladakh tableau made its debut in the republic day parade along with other states.

The display of cultural tableaux begins at #RepublicDay parade, with Ladakh leading. It's the first-ever tableau of the UT.



It shows Ladakh's culture & communal harmony besides art & architecture, languages & dialects, customs & costumes, fairs & festivals, literature, music. pic.twitter.com/jdBN8KFlE4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Tableau of Punjab showcases the glory of 9th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. The tableau has the theme '400th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur'.



The end of the trailer shows Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib, the site of cremation of Guru Tegh Bahadur.#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/LAY7WkeKHF — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Republic Day: A replica of the Sun Temple at Modhera displayed on the #Gujarat tableau



The tableau depicts the Sabhamandap, part of the Sun Temple. It’s 52 pillars denote 52 weeks of a Solar year. pic.twitter.com/ga2jBMz75G — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh tableau was developed on the theme of Ayodhya with the Ram Mandir on display.

Designed after the theme 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh', the tableau of Uttar Pradesh also displays Ram Mandir.



The forepart of the middle tableau shows Deepotsava of Ayodhya, in which millions of earthen lamps are lit. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/FCnNOv7Z4n — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

In a first, the tableaux from UP featuring a replica of the grand Ram Temple of Ayodhya participated in the Republic Day parade. The bedecked tableau has a sitting model of Maharishi Valmiki at the front and the replica of the temple is at the back.#RepublicDayWithDoordarshan pic.twitter.com/sNYA6ZyOAt — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) January 26, 2021

Delhi: With the theme of 'Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID' the tableau of the Department of Biotechnology depicts the process of #COVID19 Vaccine development through various processes. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/xBqTeXIVxq — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

#RepublicDay parade: The marching contingent Garhwal Rifles is led by Captain Rajpoot Saurabh Singh of 17th Battalion pic.twitter.com/52x7k2KXLS — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

#RepublicDay: NCC Girls marching contingent led by Senior Under Officer Samruddhi Harshal Sant of NCC Directorate, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/W3kUExxW9g — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

While the republic day parade too place at Rajpath, farmers took out a tractor rally simultaneously in Delhi. A few glimpses from the farmers rally:

Delhi: Huge crowd of farmers at Tikri Border as they carry out tractor parade on the occasion of #RepublicDay to register protest against three farm laws introduced by Centre pic.twitter.com/Grkk0k1Yuv — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Delhi: Police used tear gas shells after isolated incidents of scuffle between protestors and police took place at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and protestors took over a police vehicle pic.twitter.com/bbu8nMnHNp — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Delhi: Police use tear gas to disperse farmers at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar



Farmers tractor rally form Singhu border arrived here pic.twitter.com/g36JzH4ke4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

#WATCH Farmers climb atop a police water cannon vehicle at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/8W0EFjaeTb — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Happy Republic Day to everyone.