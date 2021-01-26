We are celebrating the 72nd Republic Day, today. The parade at Rajpath in New Delhi showcased India's military and cultural power but the programme was shorter this year due to COVID.

Reduced list of events, shorter route, no chief guest, fewer spectators, no children under 15 - the parade this year has been different.

Here's looking at the major highlights.

The parade began with a Bangladeshi tri-service contingent, led by Lieutenant Colonel Mohatsim Haider Chaudhary, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The 122-member strong contingent participated in the parade for the first time. 

The main battle tank of the Indian Army, T- 90 Bhishma, commanded by Captain Karanveer Singh Bhangu of 54 Armoured Regiment.

The Indian Navy's tableau showcasing Navy’s principal combatant in 1971 war, INS Vikrant.

Flt Lt Bhawna Kanth, one of the first three female fighter pilots of the country, is part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade. 

The Brahmos Weapon System at display in the parade. The missile has been developed as a joint venture between India and Russia.

Source: ANI
The military might of India was at full display in the parade.

The Ladakh tableau made its debut in the republic day parade along with other states.

The Uttar Pradesh tableau was developed on the theme of Ayodhya with the Ram Mandir on display.

While the republic day parade too place at Rajpath, farmers took out a tractor rally simultaneously in Delhi. A few glimpses from the farmers rally:

Happy Republic Day to everyone.