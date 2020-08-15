India's 74th Independence Day was celebrated across the nation today, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Contrary to past years, celebrations were held in a low-key manner as the Indian flag was unfurled at several places. Those attending the events were seen wearing masks and observing social distancing.

We bring you a roundup in pictures which reflect patriotic spirit and a sense of pride from the people across the nation, this Independence Day.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/Xaqi2JMjO3 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Independence Day 2020: PM Modi, Ministers Greet Nation On Social Media https://t.co/yyGVOwFgQD pic.twitter.com/SaiKBTfOEt — NDTV (@ndtv) August 15, 2020

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Raj Ghat on #IndependenceDay today. pic.twitter.com/920wFlmRxx — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hoists the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium, today on #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/5T4GGuChWv — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

भारत माता की जय!

वन्दे मातरम!



ITBP troops celebrating Independence Day 2020 on the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.#IndependenceDayIndia #IndependenceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/TYj8JyYxvd — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 15, 2020

Punjab: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hoists the National Flag in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, today on #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/cEV9Tgw0Xc — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

#WATCH Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoists the National Flag at his residence, today on #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/7C3yJdjlXt — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani hoists the National Flag at his residence today on #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/zTBfyVMpfb — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Punjab: ITBP chief SS Deswal hoists the National Flag at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on #IndependenceDay today. pic.twitter.com/Onq7QszZJu — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hoists the National Flag at Varsha Bungalow, his official residence, today on #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/N9mQ4DnNeW — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

#WATCH Delhi: PM Narendra Modi greets people at the Red Fort, after addressing the nation on #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/R8RULlSTkl — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoists the National Flag at his residence in Jaipur. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/83heBgo96O — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Jammu and Kashmir: Personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) participated in 'Fit India Freedom Run' and a 10-km walk on the occasion of #IndependenceDay, in RS Pura area of Jammu. pic.twitter.com/oexRYsezL9 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the National Flag at Delhi Secretariat, today on #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/uWQMmbgXRR — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Hoisting the national flag on 74th Independence Day at #NMC_zonal_office #AatmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/rqastauzPt — Bantu Vyshnavi Ram (@VyshRam) August 15, 2020

Delhi: Senior Congress leader AK Antony hoists the National Flag at Congress party's headquarters, today on #IndependenceDay today. Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal also present. pic.twitter.com/QnMXXs0ruj — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

We wish you all a very happy Independence Day.

Stay home, stay safe!