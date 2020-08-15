India's 74th Independence Day was celebrated across the nation today, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Contrary to past years, celebrations were held in a low-key manner as the Indian flag was unfurled at several places. Those attending the events were seen wearing masks and observing social distancing.

We bring you a roundup in pictures which reflect patriotic spirit and a sense of pride from the people across the nation, this Independence Day.

We wish you all a very happy Independence Day.

Stay home, stay safe!