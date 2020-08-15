India's 74th Independence Day was celebrated across the nation today, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Contrary to past years, celebrations were held in a low-key manner as the Indian flag was unfurled at several places. Those attending the events were seen wearing masks and observing social distancing.
We bring you a roundup in pictures which reflect patriotic spirit and a sense of pride from the people across the nation, this Independence Day.
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/Xaqi2JMjO3— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Independence Day 2020: PM Modi, Ministers Greet Nation On Social Media https://t.co/yyGVOwFgQD pic.twitter.com/SaiKBTfOEt— NDTV (@ndtv) August 15, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Raj Ghat on #IndependenceDay today. pic.twitter.com/920wFlmRxx— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hoists the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium, today on #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/5T4GGuChWv— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
जय मां भारती!— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 15, 2020
ITBP salutes the Nation on #IndependenceDayIndia.#IndependenceDay2020#Himveers#Ladakh pic.twitter.com/0133BhRzYw
भारत माता की जय!— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 15, 2020
वन्दे मातरम!
ITBP troops celebrating Independence Day 2020 on the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.#IndependenceDayIndia #IndependenceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/TYj8JyYxvd
Punjab: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hoists the National Flag in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, today on #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/cEV9Tgw0Xc— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoists the National Flag at his residence, today on #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/7C3yJdjlXt— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani hoists the National Flag at his residence today on #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/zTBfyVMpfb— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Punjab: ITBP chief SS Deswal hoists the National Flag at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on #IndependenceDay today. pic.twitter.com/Onq7QszZJu— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hoists the National Flag at Varsha Bungalow, his official residence, today on #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/N9mQ4DnNeW— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Flag hoisting at home today. #IndiaIndependenceday2020 #AtmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/crt18oyUso— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 15, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: PM Narendra Modi greets people at the Red Fort, after addressing the nation on #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/R8RULlSTkl— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoists the National Flag at his residence in Jaipur. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/83heBgo96O— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir: Personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) participated in 'Fit India Freedom Run' and a 10-km walk on the occasion of #IndependenceDay, in RS Pura area of Jammu. pic.twitter.com/oexRYsezL9— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the National Flag at Delhi Secretariat, today on #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/uWQMmbgXRR— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
The #traditional #ceremonial 21 #GunSalute on the occasion of Independence Day was presented by the #Gunners of 223 Field Regiment.#Proud#IndianArmy#NationFirst#स्वतंत्रतादिवस pic.twitter.com/VciS11tEZp— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 15, 2020
Hoisting the national flag on 74th Independence Day at #NMC_zonal_office #AatmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/rqastauzPt— Bantu Vyshnavi Ram (@VyshRam) August 15, 2020
Delhi: Senior Congress leader AK Antony hoists the National Flag at Congress party's headquarters, today on #IndependenceDay today. Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal also present. pic.twitter.com/QnMXXs0ruj— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
We wish you all a very happy Independence Day.
Stay home, stay safe!