Bengaluru will witness India's very first fully centralised AC Terminal which is ready for operation.

The news was announced by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared that this centralized AC Terminal has been named after India’s foremost engineers Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya who contributed immensely to the modern development of the country.

Named after one of the foremost Civil Engineers Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya, India's first centralised AC Railway terminal in Bengaluru is all set to become operational soon.

Some beautiful pictures of this centralised AC terminal were shared on the internet.

Karnataka: India's first centralised air-conditioned Railway terminal, Sir M Visvesvaraya, will begin operations soon in Bengaluru



(Visuals from yesterday)

This terminal has been built at a construction cost of Rs 314 crore which gives it an airport like feel.

Selfie point in front to station (I love Bengaluru), Water fountain beside The bust of Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya in the lawn at the new railway terminal Bengaluru called Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal (SMVB) are major attractions in the railway station

1/4 pic.twitter.com/QyQRL3rPZc — Trishan Gangaraju (@gangarajuharsha) March 14, 2021

It is spread in an area of 4,200 square metre and will have the capacity to cater to about 50000 passengers per day.

Platforms, small stalls, LED lights, Fans, Wooden benches, drinking water taps



1/2 pic.twitter.com/oV4rSdVoZZ — Trishan Gangaraju (@gangarajuharsha) March 14, 2021

It has a fully air conditioned lobby. It also has an upper class waiting hall, reserved VIP lounge, food court, escalators, and subways, among others.

Help desk inside Terminal, Ticket counters, Information Sign Board, Food court



1/3 pic.twitter.com/PVG9p9SkmJ — Trishan Gangaraju (@gangarajuharsha) March 14, 2021

It also has the capacity to host several trains in one go as a total of seven platforms will be functional at the terminal.

Foot over bridge connecting 2 to 7 platforms

When asked about opening of railways station best guess on 28 March 2021

1/4 pic.twitter.com/V8m5XdAqYb — Trishan Gangaraju (@gangarajuharsha) March 14, 2021

Netizens seemed delighted with this progress and compared this terminal with an airport.

The priority of this new terminal is to make space for new trains from metropolitan cities like Chennai and Mumbai. It was supposed to become operational by February end but due to certain reasons it was not able to.