Bengaluru will witness India's very first fully centralised AC Terminal which is ready for operation. 

The news was announced by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared that this centralized AC Terminal has been named after India’s foremost engineers Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya who contributed immensely to the modern development of the country.   

Some beautiful pictures of this centralised AC terminal were shared on the internet. 

This terminal has been built at a construction cost of Rs 314 crore which gives it an airport like feel. 

It is spread in an area of 4,200 square metre and will have the capacity to cater to about 50000 passengers per day. 

It has a fully air conditioned lobby. It also has an upper class waiting hall, reserved VIP lounge, food court, escalators, and subways, among others. 

It also has the capacity to host several trains in one go as a total of seven platforms will be functional at the terminal.

Netizens seemed delighted with this progress and compared this terminal with an airport. 

The priority of this new terminal is to make space for new trains from metropolitan cities like Chennai and Mumbai. It was supposed to become operational by February end but due to certain reasons it was not able to. 