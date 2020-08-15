As India celebrates 74 years of Independence, major landmarks, buildings and monuments across the nation lit up in tri-colour to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day and it was a sight to behold.

Check out these pictures.

1. India Gate, New Delhi

2. Raisina Hill, New Delhi

3. Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi

4. Parliament Building, New Delhi

5. Mantralaya, Mumbai

6. Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, Mumbai

7. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai

8. Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai

9. Vidhan Bhavan, Uttar Pradesh

10. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building, Mumbai



11. Noida entry gate at Delhi-UP border and several flyovers and underpasses

Noida entry gate at Delhi-UP border and several flyovers and underpasses lit up in tricolour on the occasion of #IndependenceDay2020, in the city. pic.twitter.com/38jCVkV7Ij — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 14, 2020

12. ATC building, New Delhi

13. Kacheguda Railway Station, Hyderabad

14. Vidhan Soudha, Bangalore

Geared up: On the eve of Independence Day, the Vidhana Soudha was lit up on a Friday evening. Many driving past stopped to take a selfie. pic.twitter.com/tgDNJxkRAg — Bangalore Mirror (@BangaloreMirror) August 15, 2020

15. Moazzam Jahi Market, Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Moazzam Jahi Market Lit Up Ahead of Independence Day Celebrations. pic.twitter.com/kJIv7oHnYw — Deccan Daily (@DailyDeccan) August 14, 2020

16. Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Hyderabad

Durgam cheruvu Cable bridge lit up in tricolour lights ahead of Independence day! #Hyderabad @WeAreHyderabad pic.twitter.com/jSYZ34yZHq — Snehith Allamraju (@watrutalkin) August 14, 2020

17. Chennai Corporation Headquaters, Chennai

Ahead of Independence Day tomorrow, @chennaicorp headquarteres Ripon Build lit up in the tri-colours by dynamic lighting. Photo credits: GCC. @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/fOUGXeOEml — Omjasvin M D (@omjasvinMD) August 14, 2020

18. Varanasi Railway Station, Uttar Pradesh

Happy Independence Day!