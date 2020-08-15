As India celebrates 74 years of Independence, major landmarks, buildings and monuments across the nation lit up in tri-colour to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day and it was a sight to behold. 

Check out these pictures. 

1. India Gate, New Delhi

2. Raisina Hill, New Delhi

3. Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi

4. Parliament Building, New Delhi

5. Mantralaya, Mumbai

6. Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, Mumbai

7. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai

8.  Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai

9. Vidhan Bhavan, Uttar Pradesh

10. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building, Mumbai

11. Noida entry gate at Delhi-UP border and several flyovers and underpasses

12. ATC building, New Delhi

13. Kacheguda Railway Station, Hyderabad

14. Vidhan Soudha, Bangalore

15. Moazzam Jahi Market, Hyderabad

16. Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Hyderabad

17. Chennai Corporation Headquaters, Chennai

18. Varanasi Railway Station, Uttar Pradesh

Happy Independence Day!