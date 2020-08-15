Check out these pictures.
1. India Gate, New Delhi
2. Raisina Hill, New Delhi
3. Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi
4. Parliament Building, New Delhi
5. Mantralaya, Mumbai
6. Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, Mumbai
7. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai
8. Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai
9. Vidhan Bhavan, Uttar Pradesh
10. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building, Mumbai
11. Noida entry gate at Delhi-UP border and several flyovers and underpasses
Noida entry gate at Delhi-UP border and several flyovers and underpasses lit up in tricolour on the occasion of #IndependenceDay2020, in the city. pic.twitter.com/38jCVkV7Ij— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 14, 2020
12. ATC building, New Delhi
India's tallest ATC Tower lit up with nation's tricolour on this fine eve of our 74th Independence Day @DelhiAirport . @MoCA_GoI @AAI_Official @HardeepSPuri #IndependenceDayIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/INwcifMR4g— Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) August 14, 2020
13. Kacheguda Railway Station, Hyderabad
#Kacheguda Railway Station Building illuminated on the eve of 74th #IndependenceDay Celebrations. #HyderabadHeritage @drmhyb pic.twitter.com/RZlSor89Wj— SouthCentralRailway (@SCRailwayIndia) August 14, 2020
14. Vidhan Soudha, Bangalore
Geared up: On the eve of Independence Day, the Vidhana Soudha was lit up on a Friday evening. Many driving past stopped to take a selfie. pic.twitter.com/tgDNJxkRAg— Bangalore Mirror (@BangaloreMirror) August 15, 2020
15. Moazzam Jahi Market, Hyderabad
Hyderabad's Moazzam Jahi Market Lit Up Ahead of Independence Day Celebrations. pic.twitter.com/kJIv7oHnYw— Deccan Daily (@DailyDeccan) August 14, 2020
16. Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Hyderabad
Durgam cheruvu Cable bridge lit up in tricolour lights ahead of Independence day! #Hyderabad @WeAreHyderabad pic.twitter.com/jSYZ34yZHq— Snehith Allamraju (@watrutalkin) August 14, 2020
17. Chennai Corporation Headquaters, Chennai
Ahead of Independence Day tomorrow, @chennaicorp headquarteres Ripon Build lit up in the tri-colours by dynamic lighting. Photo credits: GCC. @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/fOUGXeOEml— Omjasvin M D (@omjasvinMD) August 14, 2020
18. Varanasi Railway Station, Uttar Pradesh
#Varanasi station lit up in tricolour. Illumination at Varanasi Rly station on Independence day.#IndependenceDayIndia#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/nUxvmKgUyc— Ankit Yadav (@_ankit_____) August 14, 2020
Happy Independence Day!