The toll from the Assam floods reached 71 on Thursday, 16th July, after 4 more people died in flood-related accidents in the state.

The flood situation in the state is only worsening with nearly 40 lakh people, across 26 districts, affected so far.

Flood situation deteriorates in many parts of #Assam. 3,218 villages under 93 revenue circles in 27 districts are still reeling under water. @NDRFHQ and SDRF assisting in rescue and relief operations#AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/MMhFrXWTjK — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 17, 2020

Assam flood update, India:



- People died: 80+

- People affected: 4.8 million

- Villages affected: 4,766

- Relief camps: 487

- Animals rescued: 170

- Animals died: at least 66 pic.twitter.com/6jFP3ZvM9M — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) July 16, 2020

Reports suggest that 80% of Kaziranga National Park is submerged in water due to floods in Assam. So far, 66 animals have died and 170 animals have been rescued.

Not only COVID19, devastating flood also become cause of havoc in Assam. It was yesterday's video from Gahinpara area of Bajali, Barpeta.#AssamFloods @PMOIndia #disastermanagement @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/ibivshAyRH — Anirban Pathak (@anirbanpathak90) July 13, 2020

Due to Flood in KaZirnaga Assam,

Rhinos are roaming in nearby villages . pic.twitter.com/ePpPT7n4Do — Stalking Silently (@StalkingSilent1) July 15, 2020

Weather reports further suggest that heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Assam and other northeastern states over the next few days.

The ongoing monsoon rains have also caused flood-like situation in certain districts of Bihar. As many as 55,000 people have been directly affected after villages in Darbhanga district got submerged.

Bihar: Heavy rainfall leads to flood in Muzaffarpur pic.twitter.com/CNgmTDk1jZ — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Assam :Over 34 people are affected by the flood.

3371 villages are under flood waters and standing crops in 1.28 lakh hectares have been ruined. More than 44,000 people have been moved to state relief camps.



In Bihar,villages near Kamala river in Darbhanga river got submerged pic.twitter.com/6yhr4qNFHr — Deboshree (@ideboshree) July 17, 2020

A red alert has also been issued for Mumbai and other coastal areas in Maharashtra after the region recorded heavy rains recently.

The city has recorded heavy water-logging and traffic over the past few days.