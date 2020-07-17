The toll from the Assam floods reached 71 on Thursday, 16th July, after 4 more people died in flood-related accidents in the state.

The flood situation in the state is only worsening with nearly 40 lakh people, across 26 districts, affected so far.

Reports suggest that 80% of Kaziranga National Park is submerged in water due to floods in Assam. So far, 66 animals have died and 170 animals have been rescued.

Weather reports further suggest that heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Assam and other northeastern states over the next few days.

The ongoing monsoon rains have also caused flood-like situation in certain districts of Bihar. As many as 55,000 people have been directly affected after villages in Darbhanga district got submerged.

A red alert has also been issued for Mumbai and other coastal areas in Maharashtra after the region recorded heavy rains recently.

The city has recorded heavy water-logging and traffic over the past few days.