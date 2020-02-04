Mumbai Pride Parade, 2020, was as much about celebrating people from LGBTQAI+ community - as it was about the fighting against the draconian laws in the process of being launched by the government.

The creatives side of people was at best display, as they combined the two causes, and created posters that are were very clear in the statement they were making.

There were reports of the police denying permission for the parade, fearing that people will raise their voice against CAA and NRC. However, people still turned up and held the parade, giving out a strong statement that they are not to be intimidated.

In a country that is just beginning to recognise the rights of the people belonging to the LGBTQAI+ community, laws like CAA and NRC are just going to make things worse for them. More power to every one fighting for their rights.