Looks like the weather is broken because it is sunny out there but the moment you step out, the cold winds will chill you inside out.

One reason for this is the harsh cold waves that are taking over Northern India. We are literally going through a pandemic while facing one of the coldest days.

Second day in coldwave mood🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/0Jb9junRCV — arnaud sod (@sandri_arnaud) December 13, 2020

#WATCH Thick blanket of fog envelops Ludhiana, Punjab



According to IMD, fog will continue to hover over the city for the next two days pic.twitter.com/IvYKbXArV6 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

#Punjab: Amritsar witnesses dense fog as cold wave conditions prevail in the region



Cold wave conditions very likely in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Rajasthan, Delhi & West Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days, says India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/fGJlX4DOCS — NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) December 17, 2020

Ghaziabad: People were seen sitting near fire to comfort themselves.



An autorickshaw driver says, "It's very cold here, nobody wants to travel in autorickshaw. So, there is no work for us." pic.twitter.com/US7cHxCSAx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2020

Cold wave in Delhi.

The temperature of Delhi has been going down, with it touching 5.9 degress in the mornings, recording the coldest 16 Dec morning in 17 years. API photo by Murtaza Mushtaq

.#delhi #winters #cold ##coldwave pic.twitter.com/2qzJKJXY7i — Murtaza Mushtaq (@Murtaza42505369) December 17, 2020

(((Kashmir Weather)))



Cold wave intensifies across Kashmir



Srinagar: -6.4°C

Gulmarg: -11°C

Pahalgam: - 8.9°C

Kargil: -16.4°C

Leh: -14.9°C

Drass: -26.5°C pic.twitter.com/pgiuSSvtHS — Kashmir Weather (@KashmirWeather) December 17, 2020

The three stooges are out. It's that cold in Delhi today. 4 degrees. #DelhiWinters #ColdWave pic.twitter.com/Dbn4d4QqhL — Sumant Banerji (@sumantbanerji) December 17, 2020

Shivering while taking 11:30PM Observations, thought to make a video.

(12.8km/h wind was recorded a few mins before I started making this video)#ColdWave pic.twitter.com/XybLXNYVhn — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) December 16, 2020

