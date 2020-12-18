Looks like the weather is broken because it is sunny out there but the moment you step out, the cold winds will chill you inside out.
One reason for this is the harsh cold waves that are taking over Northern India. We are literally going through a pandemic while facing one of the coldest days.
#WATCH Thick blanket of fog envelops Ludhiana, Punjab— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020
According to IMD, fog will continue to hover over the city for the next two days pic.twitter.com/IvYKbXArV6
#Punjab: Amritsar witnesses dense fog as cold wave conditions prevail in the region— NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) December 17, 2020
Cold wave conditions very likely in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Rajasthan, Delhi & West Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days, says India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/fGJlX4DOCS
Ghaziabad: People were seen sitting near fire to comfort themselves.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2020
An autorickshaw driver says, "It's very cold here, nobody wants to travel in autorickshaw. So, there is no work for us." pic.twitter.com/US7cHxCSAx
Cold wave in Delhi.— Murtaza Mushtaq (@Murtaza42505369) December 17, 2020
The temperature of Delhi has been going down, with it touching 5.9 degress in the mornings, recording the coldest 16 Dec morning in 17 years. API photo by Murtaza Mushtaq
What is this behaviour #rawalpindi— Murad_Rafiq (@Lays_pepsi) December 18, 2020
Matlab din 9 bajay be 2 temperature#WinterIsHere#ColdWave pic.twitter.com/ZOYCJ7Yw73
#ColdWave alert for #Delh NCR: Cold wave conditions with #coldday & fog over Baghpat, East, West, Central, North, NE, NW, South, SE, SW #Delhi, #Faridabad, #Noida, #Ghaziabad, #Gurugram, Hapur, Jhajjar,#Meerut, #NewDelhi, #Rohtak, Shahdara, Sonipat districts during next 24-36hrs. pic.twitter.com/PLcXmC8dfe— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) December 18, 2020
It’s chilling Noida @6degree ❄️ Wednesday ride to ISCKON ..Hare Krishna 🌸🙏🏻 #cycling #BikerGirl #fitness #StayHealthy #FridayMotivation #wednesdaythought #positivity #coldwave #winterweather #Happiness #Spirituality pic.twitter.com/4ICUozJ6oc— Vijeta Pandey (@vijetapandey01) December 16, 2020
(((Kashmir Weather)))— Kashmir Weather (@KashmirWeather) December 17, 2020
Cold wave intensifies across Kashmir
Srinagar: -6.4°C
Gulmarg: -11°C
Pahalgam: - 8.9°C
Kargil: -16.4°C
Leh: -14.9°C
Drass: -26.5°C pic.twitter.com/pgiuSSvtHS
A thick blanket of fog everywhere. #Madhubani #coldwave pic.twitter.com/d7yMg06nF1— Piyush Prakkash (@BeingPiyush) December 15, 2020
The three stooges are out. It's that cold in Delhi today. 4 degrees. #DelhiWinters #ColdWave pic.twitter.com/Dbn4d4QqhL— Sumant Banerji (@sumantbanerji) December 17, 2020
#DelhiWinters- When #sun looks like #moon ! Capital city will see this #ColdWave for next two days ! pic.twitter.com/6cXiTvfPLt— Neeta Sharma (@NEETAS11) December 17, 2020
Shivering while taking 11:30PM Observations, thought to make a video.— Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) December 16, 2020
(12.8km/h wind was recorded a few mins before I started making this video)#ColdWave pic.twitter.com/XybLXNYVhn
Yikes, dekh kar bhi thand lag rahi hai.