The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the Indian Railways to operate Shramik special trains that will help the stranded migrant workers reach their respective states. In addition to this, bus services have also been deployed for inter-state travel.

Here are all the images from across the country of people stranded, finally returning home.

A train carrying 839 migrant workers departs from the Nashik Road railway station for Lucknow.

A train carrying 1200 migrant workers left for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Bhiwandi.

People gathered at the Bengaluru's Majestic bus terminal to board 100 state-run buses to different districts in the state, a one-time movement allowed by the government.

A train carrying migrant workers leaving from Kozhikode, Kerala for Jharkhand.

A train with 1100 people on-board departs from Aluva, Kerala for Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

A train with migrant workers left from Sabarmati in Ahmedabad for Agra.

A scene from the Thiruvananthapuram railway station in Kerala as people gather to board trains to their respective states.

A train with 1200 migrant workers reaches Danapur Railway Station in Bihar.

The travellers are being tested and scanned to make sure nobody is unsafe during their travels.