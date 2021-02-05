A spell of fresh snowfall was experienced in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir. Cities like Shimla, Kufri, Mussoorie were seen covered in a thick white blanket of snow bringing joy to all the locals and tourists.

Very soon after the snowfall, netizens filled social media platforms with some breathtaking pictures of places covered in snow. Have a look.

Uttarakhand: ‘Queen of Hills’ Mussoorie under thick blanket of snow pic.twitter.com/lYdAKbtolo — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) February 5, 2021

The morning after snow ❄️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HOimMFLkU7 — Prajwal Busta (@PrajwalBusta) February 5, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir: Doda district received new spell of snowfall (4.2.2021)



Visuals from around the area pic.twitter.com/eg1io8LRY1 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

Uttarakhand: Mussoorie in Dehradun district gets covered in a blanket of snow following snowfall. pic.twitter.com/Xmf42TQKBW — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

#2021 #snowfall #HimachalPradesh

Yesterday they are butterflies of winter ....

Today they look like cristal , covering the earth... pic.twitter.com/n1Cmmc3Vt3 — Kamal verma (@advkamalverma) February 5, 2021

Heavy #snowfall in #Shimla and these are the latest pictures of the Kalka Shimla Railway during the snowfall! #WINTER #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/VHT4Y2wwSG — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) February 5, 2021

Himachal Pradesh: State Transport Department organised a 'Road Safety Awareness Jeep Rally' in Keylong, in the Lahaul-Spiti district of the state amidst the recent spell of snowfall



Visuals from earlier in the day (4.2.2021) pic.twitter.com/qyyhaQ1J2P — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

As one local described it... This is nothing short of a bride getting dressed for her wedding. Nature doing make up on herself.#Himachal #Shimla #snowfall #nature pic.twitter.com/iI1S1MMkKp — Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) February 5, 2021

Uttarakhand: Tourists enjoy snowfall in Mussoorie as the area receives snowfall. pic.twitter.com/dJFLOqRV30 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

♥️♥️ I wish I could just close my eyes and be in #Himachal.. 💕 #snowfall pic.twitter.com/VMWuOKdrzB — Sabita Chanda (@itsmesabita) February 4, 2021

Himachal Pradesh: Shimla gets covered in a blanket of snow, as the region receives fresh snowfall. pic.twitter.com/lpzzSvUYle — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

Fagu hills near Shimla covered in blanket of snow. Missing it. pic.twitter.com/X1McWleAB9 — Sanjay Bragta (@SanjayBragta) February 5, 2021

Uttarakhand: Mussoorie receives fresh snowfall following the incessant rainfall since this morning. pic.twitter.com/UJeutDzYNO — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

