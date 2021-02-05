A spell of fresh snowfall was experienced in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir. Cities like Shimla, Kufri, Mussoorie were seen covered in a thick white blanket of snow bringing joy to all the locals and tourists.
Very soon after the snowfall, netizens filled social media platforms with some breathtaking pictures of places covered in snow. Have a look.
#snowfall #Shimla #kufri 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/iN0YLx1Xsn— हम हैं हिमाचली (@HumHaiHimachali) February 5, 2021
The morning after snow ❄️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HOimMFLkU7— Prajwal Busta (@PrajwalBusta) February 5, 2021
Latenight workout. #yqg #snowfall pic.twitter.com/BkZYO4ET8O— Adam Ibrahim (@AGIbrahim7) February 5, 2021
Jammu and Kashmir: Doda district received new spell of snowfall (4.2.2021)— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021
Visuals from around the area pic.twitter.com/eg1io8LRY1
Please don't confuse this for any European city, this is #Shimla. Isn't it beautiful? #HimachalPradesh #Shimla #snowfall pic.twitter.com/GHr3AG6aGc— Ankush Maria (@mariaankush) February 5, 2021
5 february #2021#snowfall#Himachal#solan pic.twitter.com/ogRtjF7XYc— Kamal verma (@advkamalverma) February 5, 2021
Village life after fresh #snowfall ❄️🏂❤️— ॐ Shimla Life 🇮🇳 (@shimlalife) February 5, 2021
.
.#HimachalPradesh
🎥IG: ankush_rayan_17 pic.twitter.com/yWkWU4ECnJ
Uttarakhand: Mussoorie in Dehradun district gets covered in a blanket of snow following snowfall. pic.twitter.com/Xmf42TQKBW— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021
#2021 #snowfall #HimachalPradesh— Kamal verma (@advkamalverma) February 5, 2021
Yesterday they are butterflies of winter ....
Today they look like cristal , covering the earth... pic.twitter.com/n1Cmmc3Vt3
Heavy #snowfall in #Shimla and these are the latest pictures of the Kalka Shimla Railway during the snowfall! #WINTER #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/VHT4Y2wwSG— Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) February 5, 2021
Living in Uttarakhand #beautiful #beauty #Investment #realestate #nature #naturelovers #naturejourney #himlayas #snowfall #bestplacetovisit #WINTER #Tourism #IncredibleIndia #Welcome2021 #homeinheaven #mostbeautifulplacesinthisworld pic.twitter.com/uJ1YYAgSUl— geetrealestate (@geetrealestate) February 5, 2021
Himachal Pradesh: State Transport Department organised a 'Road Safety Awareness Jeep Rally' in Keylong, in the Lahaul-Spiti district of the state amidst the recent spell of snowfall— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021
Visuals from earlier in the day (4.2.2021) pic.twitter.com/qyyhaQ1J2P
A fresh good morning with full of snow #snowfall #snowfall2021 #sno— Vishal Sharma (@vishalksain) February 5, 2021
wfallshimla pic.twitter.com/ZWaWcYTkWF
Hill station #Mussoorie - #Uttarakhand— Ranjit Kanan Atman (@KananRanjit) February 5, 2021
Following new #snowfall covered in a blanket of #Snow.. pic.twitter.com/oVJIKPmsvK
As one local described it... This is nothing short of a bride getting dressed for her wedding. Nature doing make up on herself.#Himachal #Shimla #snowfall #nature pic.twitter.com/iI1S1MMkKp— Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) February 5, 2021
Heavy #snowfall in #Shimla and these are the latest pictures of the Kalka Shimla Railway during the snowfall! #WINTER #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/VHT4Y2wwSG— Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) February 5, 2021
Uttarakhand: Tourists enjoy snowfall in Mussoorie as the area receives snowfall. pic.twitter.com/dJFLOqRV30— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021
♥️♥️ I wish I could just close my eyes and be in #Himachal.. 💕 #snowfall pic.twitter.com/VMWuOKdrzB— Sabita Chanda (@itsmesabita) February 4, 2021
Snowfall in bageshwar district uttarakhand india#snowfall #bageshwar #Uttarakhand #pahad pic.twitter.com/CuVulB46M7— Pahadbekc (@pahadbekc) February 5, 2021
Himachal Pradesh: Shimla gets covered in a blanket of snow, as the region receives fresh snowfall. pic.twitter.com/lpzzSvUYle— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021
Uttrakhand simply heaven #snowfall #mussorie #dehradun #pahadtv pic.twitter.com/rNqI5whuKY— Amit godiyal (@amitonlyandonly) February 5, 2021
Fagu hills near Shimla covered in blanket of snow. Missing it. pic.twitter.com/X1McWleAB9— Sanjay Bragta (@SanjayBragta) February 5, 2021
Snowfall in Shimla!#Snowfall #Shimla #JakhuRopeway #Kufri #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/55by1zUAq2— Jakhu Ropeway Shimla (@jakhu_ropeway) February 5, 2021
Morning View 😍#Shimlaview #snowfall pic.twitter.com/eLv4VGK8Nq— __$αnjeev (@lostboy9623) February 5, 2021
Himachal Pradesh: Malana area of Kullu district gets covered in a blanket of snow.#HimachalPradesh #Malana #Kullu #Snowfall #Weatherupdate pic.twitter.com/JiY9SxvJJ3— Gulistan News (@GulistanNewsTV) February 4, 2021
It's Heaven on Earth.#Shimla #Snowfall pic.twitter.com/HxrpEq8Bp4— Ashish Sharma (@ashishkksharma) February 4, 2021
#snowfall #Himachal pic.twitter.com/v2q58UMxEc— Jyèshthâ (@Naveenbinnu) February 5, 2021
Happy Snowfall 2❄21— Akhil Bhartiya (@Akhilfrmchd) February 5, 2021
Upper Shimla
From mountain top to riverbed snow snow everywhere
05.02.2021#Himachal #Shimla #India #Rohru #Jubbal #PabbarRiver #Snowfall @ANI @PrajwalBusta @Indiametdept @iamharshtegta @laurenhennelly1 @Sidbakaria pic.twitter.com/GmVeEdDuTy
Uttarakhand: Mussoorie receives fresh snowfall following the incessant rainfall since this morning. pic.twitter.com/UJeutDzYNO— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021
What a beautiful view.