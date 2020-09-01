Amid protests across the nation, the Supreme Court refused to postpone NEET and JEE, last week. The court held that exams must go on.

Lakhs of students have registered for these exams. Pictures from exam centres across India were shared on Twitter as candidates lined up to appear for JEE Mains on the first day. JEE Mains will be conducted from September 1-6.

#WATCH: Candidates queue up outside TCS at Patto Plaza in Panaji, Goa - designated as an exam centre for #JEEMain. They are being made to discard their masks and are being provided fresh masks after their temperature is checked, in the wake of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/oekpUNmqlk — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Kerala: Sanitisation facility installed and temperature of candidates being checked before entering an examination centre in Kochi's Aluva, for #JEEMains exam, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/uYWSaL5tNj — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Delhi: Candidates arrive at Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr Sec School in Vivek Vihar, designated as an examination centre for #JEEMain. The temperature of candidates being checked. A candidate, Pranjal says, "I am carrying my own sanitiser and I had also undergone a full body checkup" pic.twitter.com/qwuUJmKkIr — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Students and parents from Kalahandi leaving for IIT JEE mains examination. District Administration wishes them best of luck!!!#OdishaCaresForStudents @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/nZPndXJCyt — DM KALAHANDI (@DmKalahandi) August 30, 2020

“Arrangements made at different Accommodation Centres for outstation JEE Mains #OdishaCaresForStudents Aspirants and their guardians”@CMO_Odisha @MoSarakaar pic.twitter.com/lZwgOhhA5a — District Magistrate Khordha (@DMKhordha) August 31, 2020

Lucknow: Candidates underwent temperature check at Subash Chandra Bose Institute of Higher Education in Prabandh Nagar, Muburakpur that has been designated as an exam centre for #JEEMain.



Candidates were given fresh masks & gloves before entering the centre.



(Earlier visuals ) pic.twitter.com/qgOd7VsjG4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 1, 2020

Jammu & Kashmir: Candidates arrive at Chenab College of Education in Kaluchak that has been designated as an exam centre for #JEEMain.



A candidate says, "Today we have the exam of B. Architecture, therefore there are fewer students. It's good that the exam is being conducted." pic.twitter.com/9fK9AvSdFI — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Chandigarh: Candidates appearing in #JEEMain arrive at Bardhaman Computer centre in the industrial area of the UT, that has been designated as an examination centre.



A candidate says, "Many students were waiting for the exam. However, there are a few students this time." pic.twitter.com/QFGYQ6TcOP — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Chhattisgarh: Candidates appearing in #JEEMain arrive at ICE centre in Raipur's Sarona, that has been designated as an examination centre. pic.twitter.com/gMZiCnmHy7 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Karnataka: Candidates arrive at SJM Infotech Private Limited in Bengaluru, that has been designated as an exam centre for #JEEMain. The temperature of candidates being checked as they arrive. pic.twitter.com/YTiJetyd7z — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Gorakhpur: Candidates writing #JEEMain arrive at an examination centre in Nausar. Announcements being made for them to maintain social distancing and other measures in the wake of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/nzAauz1gAN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 1, 2020

Netizens also shared words of encouragement for the students appearing for exams amid pandemic.

The NEET exam was held twice when I appeared for it. I couldn't give my best because of the news of changing patterns, postponement. You guys have to deal with corona too. Hats off to you guys. You've already smashed the exam. Best of luck #JEEMain — Kanika Nainwal (@KanikaKn) September 1, 2020

I convey my best wishes to the entire student community across the nation for the #JEEMain examination.



May God bless you all with success.

Stay calm. Stay focused. — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) September 1, 2020

All the best to everyone those who are appearing today for #JEEMAIN during these tough times. pic.twitter.com/RqhkYK1wzz — DeepanS(TAY)H(OME)u (@The_Deepanshu_) September 1, 2020

more power to all f u no matter what happens you all have already won a battle by reaching the centre , the next one is questions trust me that will be very much easier . all the best 😁😁👍👍 — Bihar_se_hai (@Bihar_se_hai) September 1, 2020

While JEE Mains has started, NEET is scheduled for 13th September across India.