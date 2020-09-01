Amid protests across the nation, the Supreme Court refused to postpone NEET and JEE, last week. The court held that exams must go on.

Lakhs of students have registered for these exams. Pictures from exam centres across India were shared on Twitter as candidates lined up to appear for JEE Mains on the first day. JEE Mains will be conducted from September 1-6.

Netizens also shared words of encouragement for the students appearing for exams amid pandemic.

While JEE Mains has started, NEET is scheduled for 13th September across India.