After Wuhan, which was the point where Coronavirus originated, Italy has seen one of the largest outbreak of Coronavirus. With over 10,000 positive cases reported, a nationwide ban on traveling has been imposed as Italy battles to stem the spread of the virus. 

Tourist with industrial mask
Source: The Guardian

The whole country is under quarantine, and this is how one of the top favourite tourist destinations looks like currently: 

1. Famous tourist spots, like Rome's Colosseum, the Spanish Steps, Venice's Grand Canal, Milan's Piazza del Duomo, etc. are either completely empty or have only a handful of tourists on the spot. Before the outbreak, these places were almost, always extremely crowded. 

Rome's Colosseum
Source: The Guardian/ Angelo Carconi/EPA
Venice's The Grand Canal
Source: The Guardian/ Manuel Silvestri/Reuters
St Peter's Square
Source: The Guardian/ Alessandro Serranò/REX/Shutterstock
The Spanish Steps
Source: Business Insider
Milan Piazza del Duomo
Source: The Guardian/ Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

2. At all train stations and airports, there is extra security and people have to fill out forms detailing their travel history, among other things. 

Rome's Terminal Train Station
Source: The Guardian/ Andrew Medichini/AP
Milano Centrale train station
Source: The Guardian/ Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images
Tourist and Italian soldier
Source: BBC
Italy metro stations
Source: BBC

3. As a measure to stop the spread of the virus, restaurants are allowed to be open only between 6 Am to 6 PM. Additionally, all customers are to be seated at a distance of at least one meter apart. 

Italian restaurant
Source: BBC
Serving coffee in Italy at 1 meter distance
Source: BBC
Restaurants in Italy
Source: Business Insider
Restaurant in Italy
Source: BBC

4. Emergency structures have been set up to assist hospitals, take care of the patients and conduct necessary tests. 

Italy's emergency medical structure
Source: Guardian: Claudio Furlan/AP

5. People are stocking up on groceries and avoiding handshakes. At all grocery stores, yellow lines mark the distance that customers have to maintain between themselves in public places. 

People stocking up on food in Rome
Source: The Guardian/ Simona Granati - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
People in grocery store in Italy
Source: The guardian/ Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters
Grocery Stores in Italy
Source: BBC
people avoiding handshake in Italy
Source: The Guardian/ Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

6. Barbers are using masks and gloves while interacting with customers. 

Barbers in Italy
Source: The Guardian

Doctors across the globe are attempting to come up with a solution to the virus but in the time, it is important to stay safe and hydrated.