After Wuhan, which was the point where Coronavirus originated, Italy has seen one of the largest outbreak of Coronavirus. With over 10,000 positive cases reported, a nationwide ban on traveling has been imposed as Italy battles to stem the spread of the virus.

The whole country is under quarantine, and this is how one of the top favourite tourist destinations looks like currently:

1. Famous tourist spots, like Rome's Colosseum, the Spanish Steps, Venice's Grand Canal, Milan's Piazza del Duomo, etc. are either completely empty or have only a handful of tourists on the spot. Before the outbreak, these places were almost, always extremely crowded.

2. At all train stations and airports, there is extra security and people have to fill out forms detailing their travel history, among other things.

3. As a measure to stop the spread of the virus, restaurants are allowed to be open only between 6 Am to 6 PM. Additionally, all customers are to be seated at a distance of at least one meter apart.

4. Emergency structures have been set up to assist hospitals, take care of the patients and conduct necessary tests.

5. People are stocking up on groceries and avoiding handshakes. At all grocery stores, yellow lines mark the distance that customers have to maintain between themselves in public places.

6. Barbers are using masks and gloves while interacting with customers.

Doctors across the globe are attempting to come up with a solution to the virus but in the time, it is important to stay safe and hydrated.