Though the season's first snowfall is magnificent, it has disrupted the daily lives of people in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. From power supply to road connectivity, everything has left the already crippled life in Kashmir in disarray.

So, here are some pictures depicting the chaos in Jammu and Kashmir after a heavy spell of snowfall :

Several instances of houses being damaged due to heavy snowfall took place in the state.

One more house damaged by heavy snowfall, caught on camera. pic.twitter.com/DECos5tAoR — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) January 6, 2021

Around a dozen houses/structures suffered damage in the last 24hrs in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Srinagar districts.

Check Pictures Below👇 pic.twitter.com/uJvd4tV4pv — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) January 6, 2021

Residential house of Shakeel Ahmad bhat s/o Gh mohd bhat R/o Lelhara Kakapora was fully damaged do to snow this night. (Pic 1)



House Of Javid Ah Khan S/O Bashir Ah Khan R/O Cheramarg Zainapora Shopian collapsed due to heavy snowfall. (Pic 2) pic.twitter.com/Bt52SdSSFm — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) January 6, 2021

The heavy snowfall has also been harsh on stray animals in the state.

It is not just harsh for humans only!

I saw these puppies shivering with the cold. They were struggling to keep themselves warm. pic.twitter.com/8qRudp0yEW — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) January 6, 2021

Snow is beautiful but it also leaves the stray animal hungry. Try to feed them something whenever you can pic.twitter.com/1PVWxQzpkq — Shuja ul haq (@ShujaUH) January 4, 2021

Due to road blockage, travelling from one place to another in time of emergencies got extremely difficult. This also left many people stranded.

Police Personnel of District Police Kulgam carried a Pregnant Lady on Shoulders and walked miles to admit her in Hospital.@JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @Digskr @Gurinderpal_IPS pic.twitter.com/5hQ0XkPYaK — District Police Kulgam: official (@policekulgam) January 5, 2021

#GoodMorning Indian Army Jawans Patrolling in the snow in #Kashmir region.



A Picture worth sharing. pic.twitter.com/2LrkF8nOWP — Rafiya khan (@Rafiya8Khan) December 12, 2020

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir: Indian Army personnel rescue a civilian Tariq Iqbal who was caught in a snow slide in Lacchipura. He was discharged from the hospital later. (14.01.20) (Source - Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/yEQtRcitom — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020

Chuntiwari to Ring Pain Road got closed due to snow fall and people suffering increased.

This is also another picture of Kashmir, where we always faces such type of problems.@AJEnglish @Kashmir_Monitor @nayeema1 @indyurdu @BBCUrdu @QaziShibli pic.twitter.com/8rbwgYV2cq — Zahid Parwaz Choudhary (@ZahidParwaz) December 28, 2020

While it was impossible for an ambulance to reach Hafiz Bagh, Repora in Ganderbal, our brave jawans from #GanderbalPolice @KashmirPolice @JmuKmrPolice had this old mother with acute respiratory distress evacuated to the nearby DH averting what could’ve been the worst. Well done!! pic.twitter.com/XwsP2x4Yzm — 𝐃𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐦 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@DrSuneem) January 5, 2021

KULGAM POLICE RENDERED HELPING HAND TO THE NEEDY DURING INCLEMENT WEATHER AND RESCUED

22 GUJJAR BAKERWALS WHO GOT STRUCKED DUE TO HEAVY SNOWFALL AT HIGHER REACHES OF QASBA DEVSAR IN DISTRICT KULGAM.@JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @Digskr pic.twitter.com/viva1ucOKU — District Police Kulgam: official (@policekulgam) January 5, 2021

Several heavy-duty snow clearing operations took place for people to resume with their daily lives.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Snow clearance operation was undertaken at Srinagar Airport by Border Roads Organisation, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/R8dP8ciJqU — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar Municipal Corporation employees clear snow from pavements in front of the shops in the city pic.twitter.com/bUydTyzB9v — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Snow clearance operation underway at Loran Road in Poonch. pic.twitter.com/tlRJZPGm5Q — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

Vehicles were seen covered in snow.

Picture speaks it self that how much snow in south Kashmir kulgam pic.twitter.com/lOqkl2c6dN — KULGAM_NEWS_AGENCY (@KulgamA) January 4, 2021

*Pictures from Gulmarg Kashmir *.

*Around 1 foot of fresh snow has accumulated there* pic.twitter.com/ioiExg1Ip4 — Has'Nain Ga'xi (@xi_has) November 23, 2020

Continuous snowfall and difficulty in clearing roads have severely affected the lives of people in Kashmir.