Though the season's first snowfall is magnificent, it has disrupted the daily lives of people in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. From power supply to road connectivity, everything has left the already crippled life in Kashmir in disarray.  

So, here are some pictures depicting the chaos in Jammu and Kashmir after a heavy spell of snowfall : 

Several instances of houses being damaged due to heavy snowfall took place in the state. 

The heavy snowfall has also been harsh on stray animals in the state. 

Due to road blockage, travelling from one place to another in time of emergencies got extremely difficult. This also left many people stranded.  

Several heavy-duty snow clearing operations took place for people to resume with their daily lives.      

Vehicles were seen covered in snow. 

Continuous snowfall and difficulty in clearing roads have severely affected the lives of people in Kashmir. 