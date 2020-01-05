In another disturbing event of violence, masked miscreants entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University and brutally attacked students of the university union along with members of the teaching faculty. 

The President of JNUSU was badly injured in the attack. 

As the news spread around the country, netizens were struck with horror when SOS messages were received from inside the campus. 

In a matter of minutes #SOSJNU was trending on Twitter.

The attack on the JNU students and faculty members should be condemned and it must be addressed as to why the Police was in no position to prevent such a ghastly movement. 