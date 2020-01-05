In another disturbing event of violence, masked miscreants entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University and brutally attacked students of the university union along with members of the teaching faculty.

The President of JNUSU was badly injured in the attack.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh at JNU: I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up. pic.twitter.com/YX9E1zGTcC — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

As the news spread around the country, netizens were struck with horror when SOS messages were received from inside the campus.

In a matter of minutes #SOSJNU was trending on Twitter.

Good god. What is happening at #JNU. This just sent by students to us pic.twitter.com/G1wTLftEx0 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 5, 2020

These are photos depicting the carnage, carried out in the hostels. These terrorists entered this campus and unleashed terror while the the Vice Chancellor of this University, the guards and Delhi Police stood by as enablers. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU pic.twitter.com/E4FqnQ2YS3 — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

Notice the weapons brandished by the masked male & female thugs as they go about trashing one of the JNU hostels. Hope not long before the @DelhiPolice makes arrests. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/qbN2f6ck4O — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 5, 2020

Attack on JNU Students & Teacher by ABVP Joons!#SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/JfMRd4EiFW — Mohammed Suhaib Raza (@msuhaib_raza) January 5, 2020

The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking.



The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear.



#SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/kruTzbxJFJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2020

Horrific violence unleashed by RSS and ABVP goons in #JNU.



More and more injured are being admitted in hospitals.



There are reports that ABVP goons are stopping ambulances from taking the injured to the hospitals. #SOSJNU #abvpviolenceinjnu #JNUattack pic.twitter.com/JkGCPp9YRT — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) January 5, 2020

How did the #ABVP mob manage to enter JNU with weapons?



Why is @DelhiPolice nowhere to be found?



How did the mob attack with such ruthless co-ordination?



Such a lethal assault cannot be carried out without the sanction of HM @AmitShah himself!#SOSJNU #JNUProtests #jnusu pic.twitter.com/ffj3aUao5l — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) January 5, 2020

After Sabarmati Hostel, now Mahi Mandvi Hostel and Periyar Hostel in #JNU are under attack by ABVP and RSS goons. Students have also claimed that Police personnel are attacking students. They might be RSS & ABVP goons in disguise.#SOSJNU #abvpviolenceinjnu pic.twitter.com/GusCzf9JiP — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) January 5, 2020

.@NEIUnites condemn the attack on students of JNU in such a manner by masked people armed with lathis, rods, bricks & stones



Where are the police?



This is not right!



Show your solidarity & spread the news.#SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/d36xuHDrI0 — North-East India Unites for Justice & Peace (@NEIUnites) January 5, 2020

Not letting ambulances in now. Hassling medics and threatening sexual violence. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/xDB8zs7KQv — Bidisha Mahanta (@BidishaMahanta) January 5, 2020

Since 06.30 pm today, a violent mob attack has been underway in one of India's premier institution- Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

Masked men entered campus with big stones, etc. They then went on a rampage attacking students & teachers. (1/n)#SOSJNU #JNUattack pic.twitter.com/UIGpEdDweG — Sana Khan (@Sanakhan_m) January 5, 2020

Professor Sucharita Sen attacked by abvp goons#SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/SubVMmRk7C — Ananya Pattnaik (@AnanyaPattnai15) January 5, 2020

If you are unable to reach JNU to help out, here’s something you can do:



Pls call DCP South-West & SHO Vasant Kunj (North) asking why their cowboys in uniform are watching while students are attacked.



DEMAND an answer



You pay their salaries. Keep the phone ringing. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/hxMr787WqH — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) January 5, 2020

The terrorists, who have gathered outside the university gates, are chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai. They are taking the name of Bharat Mata, after brutalising her students inside university campus. State sponsored terror in JNU campus. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU https://t.co/VHvWgSCxEY — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

Dear Indians,



These are the REAL TUKDE TUKDE GANG



Modi & Shah have cultivated a bunch of goons in their party who are beating our students & teachers with impunity and rioting inside colleges with support of the police



A most shameful day in Indian democratic history. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/yMYyhk8PNc — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) January 5, 2020

Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and they are moving towards the hotels near the West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

The attack on the JNU students and faculty members should be condemned and it must be addressed as to why the Police was in no position to prevent such a ghastly movement.