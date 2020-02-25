Disclaimer: Some of the images in the article are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

Violent clashes erupted in North-East Delhi between anti-CAA protesters and those protesting in favour, on Monday, 24th February. As per latest reports, 7 people died in the violence, including a head constable of Delhi Police.

Fresh incidents of violence and stone pelting have also been reported from Maujpur and Brahmpuri areas, today.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also responded to the situation in a tweet.

Am v worried abt prevailing situation in certain parts of Del. All of us together shud make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence



Am meeting all MLAs (of all parties) of affected areas along wid senior officials in a while — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2020

Soon after violence broke out, pictures and videos from the affected areas started doing rounds on social media.

From ground zero walking right towards the epicentre of violence between Jaffrabad/Maujpur area of north-east Delhi.



On one side are anti-CAA protesters from Jaffrabad & on the other side are pro-CAA protesters from Maujpur.



*Deleted this by mistake. pic.twitter.com/YOuam4MFD4 — Aishwarya S Iyer (@iyersaishwarya) February 24, 2020

One killed, dozens injured in Delhi clashes as Trump visits https://t.co/XuZ8iBhPAa pic.twitter.com/P4vuGfYjmc — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) February 24, 2020

East Delhi is burning now. Sangh Parivars are openly in riot targeting Muslim localities.



Spread the word!#Resist #delhiriots pic.twitter.com/VKxTvmAcWg — Ladeeda Farzana (@ladeedafarzana) February 24, 2020

According to latest reports, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, today, to discuss the prevailing situation.

It is important that we try to maintain peace in these times of turmoil.