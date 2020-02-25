Disclaimer: Some of the images in the article are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

Violent clashes erupted in North-East Delhi between anti-CAA protesters and those protesting in favour, on Monday, 24th February. As per latest reports, 7 people died in the violence, including a head constable of Delhi Police.

Fresh incidents of violence and stone pelting have also been reported from Maujpur and Brahmpuri areas, today.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also responded to the situation in a tweet.

Soon after violence broke out, pictures and videos from the affected areas started doing rounds on social media.

According to latest reports, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, today, to discuss the prevailing situation.

It is important that we try to maintain peace in these times of turmoil.