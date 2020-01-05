The raging Australian bushfires, which started in September, have so far engulfed almost the entire country.

Apart from killing close to 500 million animals , the fires have completely destroyed the southern coast forcing thousands to evacuate the area.

And we collected some heartbreaking pictures because nothing else can possibly explain the hellish conditions.

Despite the horrible situation, firefighters have not refrained from doing their job responsibly and for that we salute their spirit.

While a majority of damage was done out in the jungles, the aftermath showed a different side of the calamity.

This young man lost his firefighter dad and is going to remember the series of events for the rest of his life.

Fires in some areas have been described as "virtually uncontrollable", meaning only sufficient amount of rainfall can help extinguish those.

If the rate of destruction continues in this manner, a few species might inch closer to extinction.