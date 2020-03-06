Where the world is going to extremes to contain the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19), somewhere in India a deeply disturbing video shows street vendors washing plates in drain water. The video is now going viral on Reddit.

The video, which was first shared on Reddit, had people talking about the lack of fear in the Indian people and why coronavirus simply won't make a difference in their lifestyle.

The casual attitude of going about his daily routine is a classic case of why Indians do not pay any special heed to the growing impact of the novel coronavirus.

Despite various health advisories being passed by the government, people like this man in the video would not have given a second thought about health and hygiene.