In the two months since the first positive case of Covid-19 was reported from Wuhan, China, over 100,000 cases have been reported globally.

Consequently, across the globe, various international events, stand-up/musical tours have been canceled or postponed and major tourist places have been temporarily shut down:

1. IPL 2020 and Remaining 2 ODIs of India-South Africa series

While the first ODI between India and South Africa was canceled due to rains, the remaining two ODIs, to take place in Lucknow and Kolkota, have been canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

IPL 2020, which was to start from March 29, has also been deferred until April 15.

Just in: The start date of IPL 2020 has been postponed from March 29 to April 15 pic.twitter.com/Pff52k58Yz — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 13, 2020

2. NBA Season

On March 11, an NBA player on Utah Jazz tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, the season was canceled.

A Letter to NBA Fans pic.twitter.com/hPX6xhmy9d — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2020

3. BTS Map of the Soul Tour (Seol)

In a press release, K-pop announced that it is canceling its 'The Map of the Soul' tour in Seoul. The concert was scheduled for April.

4. Coachella

The Coachella Arts and Music Festival also rescheduled their event dates. The festival, which was earlier scheduled to take place in April, will now be held in October.

5. SXSW

For the first time in 34 years, the March dates for SXSW were canceled. As of now, new dates for SXSW have not yet been announced.

An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy — SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020

6. Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3)

Often considered as the largest gaming expo for Video Games, the 2020 E3 was scheduled to take place from June 9 to 11 but currently, remains canceled.

The E3 team is devastated to share this news. This decision was not reached lightly, but it is the right one for the health and safety of all involved. Read our statement here: https://t.co/1uOWxTerN9 pic.twitter.com/gD2IxNACLX — E3 (@E3) March 11, 2020

7. Disneyland Parks

Disneyland Shanghai was the first Disneyland park to close, on January 25. A day later, Disneyland Hong Kong was also closed. On March 11, Japan's Disney Parks were also closed. And on March 12, Disneyland announced it was shutting down the parks in California, Florida, and Paris. It will remain shut down till the end of March.

8. Australian Grand Prix

After a member of the McLaren Racing team tested positive for Covid-19, the organizers decided to immediately cancel the Australian Grand Prix.

In light of this decision and updated advice this morning from the Chief Health Officer of the Victorian Government’s Department of Human and Health Services, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation confirms the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is cancelled immediately. — Australian Grand Prix #AusGP (@ausgrandprix) March 12, 2020

Additionally, a ninth individual has been assessed and tested for the COVID-19 virus, with the results of this test pending. This individual is not associated with any Formula 1 team, the FIA or associated suppliers. — Australian Grand Prix #AusGP (@ausgrandprix) March 12, 2020

9. Premiere League and EFL

After Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for Covid-19, the Premiere League and EFL matches stand suspended until April 3.

10. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers

After initially deciding to go ahead with production without the studio audience, both the shows have now announced that production will be halted for two weeks.

11. National Hockey League

In the light of the Coronavirus pandemic, NHL suspended its 2019-20 season and announced that they will complete the season only after the situation improves.

The NHL pauses the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/bCi776ZFqX — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2020

12. Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

One of the biggest smartphone conferences, the 2020 Mobile World Congress was also canceled in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

13. The Ellen Show

Effective March 16, The Ellen Show will continue to be in production but the taping will be conducted without a studio audience.

I have some news. For now, I’ll be shooting my show with no studio audience. To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I'm so sorry. But I’m doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew. (It has nothing to do with a warrant for my arrest in the state of Florida.) — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 12, 2020

Apart from these events being canceled, several movie releases have also been postponed. Additionally, in India, schools and cinema halls have also been shut down in several states.