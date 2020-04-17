With such a big chunk of human population forced to live in their homes, there is an interesting trend that is being noticed.

An increase in the usage of peach and eggplant emojis. Because well, we are a naughty species.

As per a report from Mashable, the peach emoji itself saw a 46% rise in usage on the internet. Something which is expected to increase through April.

It's not just about the emojis, though. Even words like 'nudes' and 'dick pics', when combined with 'coronavirus', saw a jump of a whopping 384% from March beginning to April.

The report also suggests that according to Dr. Justin Lehmiller, a research fellow at the Kinsey Institute, 1 in 5 people have a 'new addition' to their sex lives now.

That could be anything from trying new positions to sending nudes.

However, he added that some people are not indulging in sexual activities at all, because of high levels of stress.

Well, whether or not one is indulging in sexual activities is their call, but for those who do, please remember two things: Consent and safety.