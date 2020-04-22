Quarantine is making us realize about the things that we have taken for granted all these years, especially, nature and wildlife. On that note, here are some incredible pictures of our natural environment and wildlife that will blow your mind and make you realize how beautiful our planet is.
1. Srinagar
Photo credits: Mahmood Shah
2. Cherry Blossoms, China
Photo credit: National Geographic
3. Hengifoss Waterfall, Iceland
Photo credit: Corinna & Marcus
4. Seceda Mountains, Italy
Photo credit: James Theo
5. Somewhere in Iceland
Photo credit: Dipanjan Pal
6. Kochia Hill, Hitachinaka City, Japan
Photo credit: Matt Cannon
7. Hokitika Gorge, New Zealand
Photo credit: Leire Unzueta
8. Lindis Pass New Zealand
Photo credit: Paul Wilson
9. Peru, Rainbow Mountains
Photo credit: Thijs Peters
10. Pitchfork Dune, Namibia
Photo credit: Erez Marom
11. Crescent Island, Kenya
Photo credits: Eighthman
12. Flims, Switzerland
Photo credits: Alessandro Ferrari
13. Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia
Photo credit: Yensentan
14. Backwaters, Kerala
Photo credit: Trip Savvy
15. Peniche, Portugal
Photo credits: Olga Pereira
16. Underwater, Antarctica
Photo credits: Greg Lecoeur
17. Fiordland National Park, New Zealand
Photo credits: Mark Gray
18. Port Campbell National Park, Australia.
Photo credits: Mark Gray
19. Mountains in Norway.
Photo credits: Stian Klo
21. El Nido, The Philippines
Photo credits: Lee Mumford
22. Lahore, Pakistan
Photo credits: Ali Awais
23. Hpa-An, Kayin, Myanmar
Photo credits: Swetun
24. Cikanteh Waterfall
Photo credits: Cahyo Priyo
25. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India
Photo credit: Tribloo
26. Rishikesh, India
Photo credit: Adventure Nation
27. Underwater, Antarctica
Photo credit: Pasquale Vassallo