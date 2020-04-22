Quarantine is making us realize about the things that we have taken for granted all these years, especially, nature and wildlife. On that note, here are some incredible pictures of our natural environment and wildlife that will blow your mind and make you realize how beautiful our planet is.

1. Srinagar

Photo credits: Mahmood Shah

2. Cherry Blossoms, China

Photo credit: National Geographic

3. Hengifoss Waterfall, Iceland

Photo credit: Corinna & Marcus

4. Seceda Mountains, Italy

Photo credit: James Theo

5. Somewhere in Iceland

Photo credit: Dipanjan Pal

6. Kochia Hill, Hitachinaka City, Japan

Photo credit: Matt Cannon

7. Hokitika Gorge, New Zealand

Photo credit: Leire Unzueta

8. Lindis Pass New Zealand

Photo credit: Paul Wilson

9. Peru, Rainbow Mountains

Photo credit: Thijs Peters

10. Pitchfork Dune, Namibia

Photo credit: Erez Marom

11. Crescent Island, Kenya

Photo credits: Eighthman

12. Flims, Switzerland

Photo credits: Alessandro Ferrari

13. Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia

Photo credit: Yensentan

14. Backwaters, Kerala

Photo credit: Trip Savvy

15. Peniche, Portugal

Photo credits: Olga Pereira

16. Underwater, Antarctica

Photo credits: Greg Lecoeur

17. Fiordland National Park, New Zealand

Photo credits: Mark Gray

18. Port Campbell National Park, Australia.

Photo credits: Mark Gray

19. Mountains in Norway.

Photo credits: Stian Klo

21. El Nido, The Philippines

Photo credits: Lee Mumford

22. Lahore, Pakistan

Photo credits: Ali Awais

23. Hpa-An, Kayin, Myanmar

Photo credits: Swetun

24. Cikanteh Waterfall

Photo credits: Cahyo Priyo

25. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India

Photo credit: Tribloo

26. Rishikesh, India

Photo credit: Adventure Nation

27. Underwater, Antarctica

Photo credit: Pasquale Vassallo