Quarantine is making us realize about the things that we have taken for granted all these years, especially, nature and wildlife. On that note, here are some incredible pictures of our natural environment and wildlife that will blow your mind and make you realize how beautiful our planet is. 

1. Srinagar

Photo credits: Mahmood Shah

Source: www.cntraveller.in

2. Cherry Blossoms, China

Photo credit: National Geographic

Source: www.boredpanda.com

3. Hengifoss Waterfall, Iceland 

Photo credit: Corinna & Marcus 

Source: www.boredpanda.com

4.  Seceda Mountains, Italy

Photo credit: James Theo

Source: www.boredpanda.com

5. Somewhere in Iceland

Photo credit: Dipanjan Pal

Source: www.naturettl.com

6. Kochia Hill, Hitachinaka City, Japan 

Photo credit: Matt Cannon

Source: www.boredpanda.com

7. Hokitika Gorge, New Zealand

Photo credit: Leire Unzueta

Source: www.lookslikefilm.com

8.  Lindis Pass New Zealand

Photo credit: Paul Wilson 

Source: www.lookslikefilm.com

9. Peru, Rainbow Mountains

Photo credit: Thijs Peters

Source: www.forbes.com

10. Pitchfork Dune, Namibia

Photo credit: Erez Marom

Source: www.insider.com

11. Crescent Island, Kenya 

Photo credits: Eighthman 

Source: www.boredpanda.com

12. Flims, Switzerland

Photo credits: Alessandro Ferrari

Source: www.boredpanda.com

13. Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia

Photo credit: Yensentan

Source: www.forbes.com

14. Backwaters, Kerala

Photo credit: Trip Savvy

Source: www.tripsavvy.com

15. Peniche, Portugal

Photo credits: Olga Pereira

Source: www.insider.com

16. Underwater, Antarctica

Photo credits: Greg Lecoeur

Source: www.insider.com

17. Fiordland National Park, New Zealand

Photo credits: Mark Gray

Source: www.insider.com

18. Port Campbell National Park, Australia.  

Photo credits: Mark Gray

Source: www.insider.com

19. Mountains in Norway. 

Photo credits: Stian Klo

Source: www.insider.com

21. El Nido, The Philippines 

Photo credits: Lee Mumford

Source: www.boredpanda.com

22. Lahore, Pakistan 

Photo credits: Ali Awais 

Source: www.boredpanda.com

23. Hpa-An, Kayin, Myanmar

Photo credits: Swetun 

Source: www.boredpanda.com

24. Cikanteh Waterfall

Photo credits: Cahyo Priyo

Source: www.boredpanda.com

25. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India

Photo credit: Tribloo

Source: www.tribloo.com

26. Rishikesh, India

Photo credit: Adventure Nation

Source: www.adventurenation.com

27. Underwater, Antarctica

Photo credit: Pasquale Vassallo

Source: www.diyphotography.net