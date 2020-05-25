India recorded the highest jump in new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 24th May.

With 6,634 new cases, we became the 10th worst hit nation in the world, overtaking Iran.

Source: TOI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 1,38,474 on Sunday, nearly doubling over the last 13 days.

According to the latest press release by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the testing capacity in India has been increased, and presently we have the capacity to conduct 1,50,000 tests every day.

Source: metro saga

Analysis of the available data shows that India’s trajectory of COVID-19 cases appears to be tracking that of Brazil. India’s case count on Sunday was where Brazil’s stood about 15 days ago.

The US has been the worst-hit country in the world, with about 1,00,000 deaths so far, followed by Russia and Brazil.

Source: CNBC

The situation is particularly concerning for India, given that we have resumed domestic flights and rail services, as restrictions ease in the fourth phase of a nationwide lockdown.