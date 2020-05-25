India recorded the highest jump in new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 24th May.

With 6,634 new cases, we became the 10th worst hit nation in the world, overtaking Iran.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 1,38,474 on Sunday, nearly doubling over the last 13 days.

According to the latest press release by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the testing capacity in India has been increased, and presently we have the capacity to conduct 1,50,000 tests every day.

Analysis of the available data shows that India’s trajectory of COVID-19 cases appears to be tracking that of Brazil. India’s case count on Sunday was where Brazil’s stood about 15 days ago.

The US has been the worst-hit country in the world, with about 1,00,000 deaths so far, followed by Russia and Brazil.

The situation is particularly concerning for India, given that we have resumed domestic flights and rail services, as restrictions ease in the fourth phase of a nationwide lockdown.