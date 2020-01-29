A US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) with the Indian government agency National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that over 25,000 cases of suspected child pornography material were uploaded across social media in the past five months in India.

The report further added that the National Capital topped the list for maximum uploads followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. It is to be noted that India is among the world's top consumers of child abuse content.

The Home Ministry added that it receives tip-offs from different services and uses various software to keep a track on child pornography online.

We signed an agreement with NCMEC last year following which they have started sending us their Tipline reports on child pornography videos being uploaded online.

Several arrests and FIRs have been lodged against people based on 'Operation Blackface’.This operation has a compilation of all the data from five months till January 23rd.

Reportedly, these cases and reports have been geotagged, and Excel sheets with PDFs have been passed on to different jurisdictions based on the geotagged locations.