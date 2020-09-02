The Ministry of Information & Technology has banned PUBG along with 118 other mobile applications. According to ANI, the Modi-government has banned these 118 mobile apps as they are 'prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order'.

PUBG Mobile Lite, WeChat Work and WeChat Reading are among the other apps that have faced the fan. Earlier, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in light of Chinese incursion across the LAC.

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India



PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Now the PUBG ban is already causing a bit of ruckus on Twitter.

