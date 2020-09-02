The Ministry of Information & Technology has banned PUBG along with 118 other mobile applications. According to ANI, the Modi-government has banned these 118 mobile apps as they are 'prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order'.
PUBG Mobile Lite, WeChat Work and WeChat Reading are among the other apps that have faced the fan. Earlier, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in light of Chinese incursion across the LAC.
Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020
PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8
Now the PUBG ban is already causing a bit of ruckus on Twitter.
#PUBG #PubgBannedInIndia— HONESTLY SAYS 🇮🇳 (@honestly_says) September 2, 2020
Pubg is now officially banned in india
Meanwhile pubg users: pic.twitter.com/RoRCJ2XnsI
Finally #Pubg banned— Sahil dogra 🇮🇳 (@Sahildogra1417) September 2, 2020
Kids right now - pic.twitter.com/w7SYks1m9N
Pubg banned in India— Mohit Singhania♻️ (@doctor_chandler) September 2, 2020
*meanwhile me -#PUBG #pungban pic.twitter.com/y41Yyy0xO2
Ministry of Information & Technology bans #PUBG— S. (@ItsShab07) September 2, 2020
Meanwhile Indian Parents :
pic.twitter.com/gkZaQxIPqF
#PUBG finally banned— Issshita😗 (@nice_girl09) September 2, 2020
Le Indian parents rn* pic.twitter.com/U7dCt6XSpa
Govt of india banned #pubg !!— him🅰️nshu kakani💧 (@baniyaboi) September 2, 2020
Unemployed people rn: pic.twitter.com/9tNs1k6cpz
#PUBG among 112 Chinese apps banned in India.— Vikas Nishad (@avikasnishadd) September 2, 2020
Meanwhile #PUBG Lovers- pic.twitter.com/l7E4c6i7sk
After #PUBG ban— Terminator (@T_8hundread) September 2, 2020
*COD Players to pubg players* pic.twitter.com/nUGbwocvwH
Tiktok user's to Pubg user's right now #PUBG pic.twitter.com/IAkAAaq261— ANSHU CHOUDHARY 🇮🇳 (@KumarAnshu04) September 2, 2020